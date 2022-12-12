Autumn Statement leaves colleges, nurseries and universities out in the cold

Colleges, nurseries and universities facing severe financial challenges from higher-than-expected inflation

In the 2022 Autumn Statement, the Chancellor provided an additional £2.3 billion in funding to schools in England. This is likely to take school spending per pupil in 2024 back to its most recent high point in 2010 and leave schools better able to face rising costs. However, no overall real-terms growth in 14 years still represents a significant squeeze on school resources.

There was no extra funding for the early years, colleges, sixth forms and universities, despite the fact that they also face significant cost rises.

Colleges and sixth forms are in a particularly difficult position. They saw the largest cuts in spending per pupil up to 2019, cuts which are only due to be partially reversed. In addition to rising costs, the number of 16- to 18-year-olds is projected to rise by a total of 18% between 2021 and 2030, which would make for 200,000 extra students by 2030. This comes at a time when the government has scaled back departmental spending plans after 2024.

These are the main conclusions of the new ‘Annual Report on Education Spending in England: 2022’ by researchers at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, published today, and funded by the Nuffield Foundation as part of a wider programme of work looking at trends and challenges in education spending. All figures are in 2022–23 prices and represent new IFS estimates of spending per pupil across different stages of education in England.

Reduced resources devoted to education spending

Education spending represented about 4.6% of national income in 2021. This is about the same share of national income as in the early 2000s, mid 1980s and late 1960s, but lower than the mid 1970s and late 2000s, when it was well over 5% of national income.

The share of total government spending on education has fallen from 12% in the early 1970s to 10% today. Whilst the share of total spending on education has been falling, the proportion of the UK population in full-time education has risen from 18% in the early 1980s to an all-time high of 20% during the 2000s, where it remains today. In sharp contrast, as the share of the population over 65 has risen, the share of total spending on healthcare has more than doubled from just over 9% in the late 1970s to over 20% today.

Early years providers face big cost rises

Despite a planned £170 million boost to funding by 2024 , rising costs mean that total spending on the free entitlement will buy 9% less in 2024 compared with 2021. Virtually all of this squeeze is yet to be felt.

No growth in school spending per pupil over 14 years

School spending per pupil in England fell by 9% in real terms between 2009 and 2019. This represents the largest cut in over 40 years, but it came on the back of a significant increase in spending per pupil of over 60% during the 2000s.

Further education colleges and sixth forms faced biggest cuts and now face biggest challenges

Large cuts between 2010 and 2019 will only be partially reversed . Additional funding in the 2019 and 2021 spending reviews will allow spending per student to rise by 9% between 2021 and 2024.Yet even with the additional funding, college spending per pupil in 2024 will still be around 5% below 2010 levels, while school sixth-form spending per sixth-form pupil will be 22% below them.

Increases in adult education funding not enough to reverse past cuts

Total spending on adult skills and apprenticeships is set to increase by 22% between 2019 and 2024 as a result of £900 million in extra funding announced in the 2021 Spending Review. However, this only reverses a fraction of past cuts: total adult skills spending will still be 22% below 2009 levels. Spending on classroom-based adult education has fallen especially sharply and will still be 40% below 2009 levels even with the additional funding.

Reduced resources for higher education

Successive cash-terms freezes in the cap on tuition fees have reduced the real-terms value of resources for teaching. Spending per student fell by about 11% in real terms between 2017 and 2021, which takes spending per student back to the same real-terms level as in 1990. This is projected to go lower still due to policy commitments to freeze tuition fees up to 2025, and no extra public funding for teaching or to cover higher-than-expected inflation.

Luke Sibieta, IFS Research Fellow and author, said:

‘Following a period of cuts to most areas of education spending, since 2019 the government has provided a boost to education funding. In the case of schools, this will take spending in 2024 back to its high point in 2010, though no growth in spending per pupil over a 14-year period is still a significant squeeze in historical terms. Colleges and sixth forms are in a much worse position.

They saw bigger cuts in the last decade, which are only being partially reversed. Unlike schools, they received no additional funding in the Autumn Statement for higher-than-expected costs and will need to accommodate an extra 200,000 students by 2030. Likewise, higher-than-expected inflation has seriously eroded the value of spending on the early years and higher education.’

Josh Hillman, Director of Education at the Nuffield Foundation, said:

‘This report provides an authoritative account of the significant financial strains impacting all sectors of our education system. While these are not being felt equally, we can see that early years, primary and secondary schools, post-16 provision and higher education are all facing challenges that can only compromise the standard of teaching, care and support being delivered to our children and young people.

They are ultimately the ones who will lose the most from an education system which is receiving historically low levels of funding as a proportion of government spending.’

Sector Response

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“The IFS has once again laid bare the government’s chronic underfunding of education. The extra money for schools and high needs announced in the Autumn Statement is obviously welcome, but it follows a decade of real-terms cuts, and, as the IFS points out, still represents 14 years without growth in school funding. This does not show a government that is ambitious for the future of children and young people.

“More stark still is the neglect of early years and post-16 education despite the vital importance of these sectors. The government’s investment in colleges and sixth forms has been woefully inadequate resulting in cuts to curriculum options and student support services. This financial squeeze and the effect on young people at a crucial point in their lives is the very opposite of levelling up.

“The impact of all these funding pressures has left an education workforce that is battered and demoralised. Their pay has been eroded in real-terms over the course of many years and their workload has increased because they have been asked to do more with less. As a result, we now have a full-blown recruitment and retention crisis which is leading to significant staff shortages in many schools and colleges.

“It will be impossible to sustain educational standards, let alone improve them, without making investment in education far more of a priority.”

