Bridget Phillipson wants all schools and colleges, except those in the School Rebuilding Programme, to be RAAC-free by the end of this Parliament.

New timeline will see also see all School Rebuilding Programme schools with RAAC in delivery in this Parliament.

Restoring pride in classrooms is part of government plan for national renewal.

Every single child in England to be learning in classrooms free from RAAC as the Education Secretary sets out timelines for removing RAAC from all schools and colleges- calling time on the crumbling school estate.

The government is rebuilding pride in our education system, setting out plans to permanently remove the dangerous concrete from all schools and colleges with RAAC, except those in the School Rebuilding Programme, ahead of the next general election.

For schools with RAAC being rebuilt through the School Rebuilding Programme (SRP), all will be in delivery in the same timeframe, with more than half already underway.

The move, part of the government’s plans for national renewal, will help break down barriers to opportunity by removing RAAC for good, with more than 42,000 pupils already learning in RAAC free classrooms.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said:

“We inherited a crumbling education estate, but I won’t let that be our legacy.

“After years of neglect we are giving every child a safe and high-quality classroom where they can focus on learning – by setting clear timelines for the permanent removal of RAAC from schools and colleges. It’s what parents expect, it’s what children deserve and it’s what we are delivering.

“It’s about more than just buildings – it’s about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”

There are over 22,000 schools and colleges in England and 237 had confirmed RAAC, all of which are providing full time face-to-face education for all pupils. 123 schools with RAAC will be rebuilt through the School Rebuilding Programme and 108 schools and colleges are getting government grants for RAAC removal, with works delivered through their responsible body – usually the local authority or Trust. Six schools and colleges have alternative arrangements, including buildings not being part of their estate in the longer term.

Last month, the Department for Education updated on progress on RAAC removal in schools and colleges in England. Today, the government has confirmed that RAAC has been permanently removed from 62 schools and colleges.

It comes following the Department for Education announcing £38 billion in education capital investment over the next five years, taking it to levels not seen since 2010.