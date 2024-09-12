Compassionate pedagogy in higher education: essential for student success

In the increasingly commodified landscape of higher education, where success is often measured against metrics such as retention rates, graduate employability, and student satisfaction, the role of compassionate pedagogy cannot be overlooked. Contrary to the belief that compassion is at odds with a market-driven education system, I argue that it is essential because it fosters a sense of belonging, supports vocational success, and bridges the divide between students and academics.

The importance and impact of compassionate pedagogy

Compassionate pedagogy is frequently misunderstood as being solely concerned with student well-being or dismissed as “soft and fluffy.” However, compassion extends beyond mere kindness; it is an evolved human response that involves recognising distress and actively seeking to alleviate it. This approach cultivates resilience, emotional stability, and other traits that are critical for student success. By integrating compassion throughout the curriculum, educators can create environments where students feel safe to take risks, engage deeply with their studies, and ultimately achieve their potential.

The commodification of education, where students are seen as consumers and universities as service providers, can heighten feelings of alienation among students. This is particularly true for those who are first-generation or from marginalised backgrounds, who may already feel out of place in the university setting. A compassionate approach can counteract this by reducing the activation of students’ threat systems—biological responses that heighten anxiety and hinder learning. When students feel safe and valued, their drive systems are activated, leading to increased motivation, engagement, and a stronger sense of belonging.

Supporting vocational success and bridging divides

Compassionate pedagogy is especially crucial for students in vocational degrees, who are preparing to enter competitive fields where leadership skills are paramount. When compassion is integrated into vocational training, it helps students develop the resilience, emotional intelligence, and social skills necessary for leadership roles. By reducing threat responses and fostering a supportive learning environment, educators can encourage students to take on challenges, learn from feedback, and build the confidence needed to succeed in their future careers.

Furthermore, training students in compassionate skills equips them to create safe environments in their future workplaces, where team members can thrive. These interpersonal and team-working skills are critical for career advancement.

One of the most significant barriers to effective learning in higher education is the perceived divide between students and academics. This divide is often exacerbated by the power dynamics inherent in, for example, the assessment and feedback processes. Students with a highly activated threat system may perceive negative feedback as a personal attack. Compassionate pedagogy can help bridge this divide by fostering an environment where students understand the value of all types of feedback and trust that their academics have their best interests at heart.

The integration of compassionate pedagogy within higher education is not only compatible with the metric-driven, commodified nature of modern universities but is essential to their success and that of their students. Compassionate pedagogy enhances student outcomes and contributes to a more inclusive, supportive, and effective educational environment. As higher education continues to evolve, the need for compassion in teaching and learning will only grow, making it a cornerstone of successful pedagogy in the 21st century.

By Matthew Watson, Associate Dean for Learning and Teaching at Teesside University