Leeds City College’s Public Service Department named ‘Centre of the Year’ at national education awards 

A specialist in developing the next generation of uniformed services has been recognised as part of a UK-wide celebration of excellence in further education.

The Public Services Department at Leeds City College supports learners working towards careers in the army, navy, RAF, prison service, fire and rescue, and the police force through a combination of academic studies, social action, volunteering, and work experience.

Its learners’ progression routes include further study, such as a degree apprenticeship with the West Yorkshire Police Constable, or university studies in Policing, Criminology, and Law. Others have embarked on careers in organisations such as West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, HM Prison Service, and the Armed Forces.

This dedication to producing skilled workers for Britain’s essential services has now seen it claim a national award as part of the education charity and leader in vocational and technical learning NCFE’s Aspiration Awards, after being named Centre of the Year for 2025.

Tom Griffiths, Head of Department at Leeds City College, said:

“It is an outstanding institution dedicated to shaping the future of learners, empowering staff, and making a profound impact on the wider community.

“Despite the ongoing uncertainty caused by education reform, the department continues to demonstrate resilience, adaptability, and innovation in curriculum development, stakeholder engagement, staff support, and community outreach.”

The Public Services Department at Leeds City College stands out through the exceptional academic achievement of its learners. It has consistently achieved results 5 to 10% above national averages, contributing to the fantastic opportunities awaiting learners upon completion of their qualifications.

It has also put in measures to maintain these achievement rates through recent further education reforms, especially regarding course offerings after September 2025. Working closely with key stakeholders, including MPs, the Department for Education, and NCFE, has allowed the Department to ensure high-quality education is consistently provided.

Another successful measure is its annual self-evaluation, which helps ensure that performance stays constant. Employees even help other organisations, like Ashton Sixth Form and Gateshead College, to improve their quality assurance processes by sharing this effective strategy.

The Public Services Department is also committed to maintaining staff excellence through professional development. Through Luminate Education Group, four of its team members are pursuing or have finished apprenticeships in management, leadership, and teaching.

This academic and organisational success of the college is complemented by an active commitment to their community service, which improves security and engagement for people in Leeds and the surrounding areas. Its community initiatives cover a wide range of issues, particularly those affecting young people.

For example, initiatives to support people not in education, employment or training (NEET) were made possible by a four-year partnership with Leeds Learning Alliance. As part of this, the Department teamed up with the Leeds-based charity CATCH to offer an Introduction to Youth and Community Services course, that blends basic English and math skills with real-world work placement experience.

As a response to disorderly incidents at Leeds’ Bonfire Night 2023, the Department also teamed up with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services to organise pop-up events which engage with young people, in a positive and constructive manner.

Moving forward, the Department’s plans include launching an inclusive apprenticeship programme that will train teaching assistant apprentices in relational and trauma-informed techniques, in collaboration with Leeds City Council, Leeds Learning Alliance, and the Leeds City College Apprenticeship Team.

The Centre of the Year award recognises centres that go above and beyond for students and staff and make a difference to society. Highly commended this year is Game Academy – a unique, online centre using gaming to teach through a Discord server community, and software such as Zoom and Twitch.

Game Academy has been recognised for its innovative approach to employability and digital skills training, using gaming as a tool to develop real-world capabilities. Through NCFE-endorsed programmes, online delivery, and inclusive community-building, it supports learners – many of whom are neurodivergent or disengaged from traditional education – to build confidence, gain qualifications, and progress into careers in tech, IT, and beyond.