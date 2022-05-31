“PUT DOWN THE REVISION AND ENJOY THE JUBILEE” – THE HEADTEACHER URGING KIDS TO DITCH THE BOOKS THIS BANK HOLIDAY

Exam season is here and for young people up and down the country, that means hitting the books to brush up on their facts before their next exam. While you may think that teachers would be advocating that the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend is the perfect time to get some extra revision hours in, Lawrence Tubb, headteacher of online independent school Minerva’s Virtual Academy, says it’s time to put down the textbooks and make the most of the Jubilee celebrations.

“We can’t get away from the fact that the last few years have been incredibly hard for young people, who have faced huge amounts of disruption and have had to adapt incredibly quickly to the world of the virtual classroom. This year we’re in a situation where thousands of students will be sitting formal exams for the first time and so, it’s no surprise that there’s so much exam-anxiety amongst the class of 2022.

“Revision is so important, not only to make sure you’re up to speed with everything but that you feel confident going into the exam hall and ready to tackle whichever questions are placed in front of you. But, that’s not to say that it should take over your life entirely, especially not when we’re about to celebrate such a moment in history.

“Think of it this way. When you’re 70 years old, telling stories to your grandchildren, it will be the memories of where you were and what you were doing for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee that you’ll remember, not the fact that you missed out on all of the fun because you were revising all weekend! Ultimately, a couple of days where you can let your mind completely switch off from exams could do you the world of good and it certainly won’t derail your whole exam season.”

But if a four-day weekend revision free seems as panic-inducing as the thought of the exam itself, Lawrence says there’s a few things you can do to keep on top of your studying this weekend without missing out on any festivities.

“When it comes to revision, think quality over quantity. Our brains tend to take on board more information when we learn in shorter bursts rather than one long stint. So if you’re wanting to get some revision in without missing out on the rest of the weekend, try setting aside 15-30 minutes in the morning to focus on one of your priority topics.

“Your family wants you to do well so why not try roping in some willing family members to help quiz you on the topics you might not know quite as well. Quickfire questions that make you think on your feet are a great way to test your knowledge and identify if you’ve got any gaps that you could focus on. A couple of quick pop quizzes over the weekend will give you a more engaging way to revise and you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the celebrations too.

“Or, how about making the most of the royal connection and revising topics that link with that theme? Whether it’s learning a few key quotes from Henry V ready for your English exam or having a think about how the Queen has contributed to the making of modern Britain, a spot of royal revision could be just the ticket – and it might help make it more memorable as well!”

For more tips on revising effectively or for more information on Minerva’s Virtual Academy, visit www.minervavirtual.com

Published in