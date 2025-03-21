New Plans to Fix the Digital Divide in Education

Consultation launched to set core digital standards for all schools and colleges focused onhigh-speed, reliable and secure connectivity.

Around 1000 schools and colleges to benefit from £45m investment in better internet connectivity to tackle digital divide.

Digital inclusion in schools and colleges are key to breaking the link between background and success as part of the Plan for Change.

Schools and colleges across the country are being supported by the government to close the digital divide in classrooms with a £45 million investment to improve connectivity and further plans to make digital standards a requirement for all schools and colleges.

The boost for schools and colleges will mean no learner is left behind in a modernised education system – as the government delivers on its Plan for Change to break the link between learner’s background and their success.

In classrooms, effective use of technology is proven to boost pupil performance, improve outcomes for learners with additional needs and help students develop digital skills needed for modern life. But some learners are at risk of being left behind, with too many schools still lacking strong digital foundations – good connectivity, digital security and professional confidence.

Research by the Education Endowment Foundation found effective use of tech can accelerate learning and we know that reliable, fast and secure internet in the classroom is essential before schools can consider fully incorporating technology into their lessons. But the 2023 Technology in Schools Survey found just 63% of schools reported having a fully functional Wi-Fi signal throughout the school.

A consultation launched today will gather views on a long-term ambition for all schools and colleges to meet six core digital standards by 2030, which cover the foundations of good tech – ensuring essential technology infrastructure and connectivity, digital security and leadership.

To back schools to deliver this, the government is investing £45 million to boost school infrastructure, including £25 million to upgrade wireless networks this year – helping get classrooms online and boosting standards where it is most needed. It’s the latest phase of funding for the programme that has so far improved connectivity for more than 1.3 million pupils in 3,700 schools. That’s on top of £20 million to complete delivery of fibre upgrades to 833 schools.

It follows the government’s wide-reaching Digital Inclusion Action Plan, which will give the most digitally excluded groups the confidence and skills to benefit from digitisation—a key driver of growth under the Plan for Change.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said:

“We are modernising our education system with a digital revolution in classrooms – improving learner’s life chances through higher standards of teaching and learning.

“I won’t tolerate a system where some learners benefit from innovation whilst others are left disconnected, and I am determined to level the playing field. That means secure and accessible technology for every school and the right support for teachers and leaders to help us break the link between background and success as we deliver on our Plan for Change.”

The core standards schools and colleges outlined in the consultation are:

Broadband internet

Wireless networks

Network switches

Digital leadership and governance

Filtering and monitoring

Cyber security

These make up part of the eleven digital and technology standards, published by the Department from 2022, to support schools and colleges to use the right digital infrastructure and technology. But despite 72% of school and college IT leads being aware of the standards, only 16% reported meeting them.

The consultation, which is open for eight weeks, puts educators at the heart of decision making by inviting those working in and supporting the education sector to share their views on the proposals – including their readiness to meet the six standards and additional support they might need.

For pupils at New Bridge Multi Academy Trust, a SEND Trust in Oldham and Tameside, improved connectivity through £250,000 Connect the Classroom investment has empowered them to foster independence by using technology to remove barriers to learning.

The school and college have an Assistive Technology Coordinator who is using 3D printing technology to adapt access methods for individuals and to produce completely new pieces of hardware. Examples include custom-printed joysticks and personalised switches to navigate their iPad and support their learning and communication.

Science Secretary, Peter Kyle, said:

“Failing to tackle the digital divide in schoolsmeans robbing young people in those communities of the chance to succeed in the modern world. We won’t let it happen.

“Last month, we launched a Digital Inclusion Action plan setting out how we will bring everyone along with us and break down the barriers to the opportunities in the digital revolution. Today, we are building on that commitment to ensure the next generation can reap the benefits of the digital world, boost their life chances and have the confidence they need to thrive in today’s society.”

Richard Bright, Executive Advisor for Technology across New Bridge Multi Academy Trust, said:

“Our vision is to use tech that is meaningful for every individual and support them to achieve their aspirational destination – whether they are undertaking qualifications and have aspirations of independence, or whether they have complex cognitive, physical or sensory needs and their destination is to be involved in their communities. Technology transforms our ability to personalise our approach, meet learners where they are, break down any barriers and provide access to the curriculum, communication and leisure.”

“Tech gives our young people a voice, and through reliable connectivity we can consistently give them that voice. Tech supports improved attainment and benefits attendance, behaviour and wellbeing.”

These announcements support the government’s mission to grow the economy and raise living standards for working people. In addition to this work with schools and colleges, the government is committed to ensuring that everyone has access, skills, support, and confidence to engage in our modern digital society and economy.

Sector Reaction

Pepe Di’Iasio, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“We welcome the investment in better internet connectivity in schools. As new technology emerges it offers the opportunity to enhance learning, but there has to be equitable access. It is clear that many schools lack the basic infrastructure they need to take advantage of these opportunities. We hope this investment signals an end to education technology developing in a piecemeal fashion and the start of all pupils having the same chance to benefit from this.

“We would also like to see particular attention paid to the additional support that will be required for schools serving the most disadvantaged communities, as well as consideration of staff training where necessary.

“It is important that plans to make digital standards a requirement for all schools do not add to the considerable workload and expectations already placed school leaders.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“It is clearly essential that every school has access to reliable, high-speed internet regardless of where they are in the country.

“But, more than that, schools need reliable wifi and IT equipment that works.

“The pressure on school budgets has made it increasingly difficult for them to keep up with the digital revolution.

“We therefore welcome this investment from the Government and hope it is a sign of things to come.

“It is important the Government continues to provide schools with the resources they need to meet these digital standards.”