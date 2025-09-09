OECD: The UK Is World’s Second Largest Destination For International Students

The OECD’s Education at a Glance 2025 report, released today, demonstrates that the UK’s higher education system continues to deliver progress on access, attainment, investment, and international reputation.

Nearly 60% of young adults in the UK now hold a higher education qualification

Rosalind Gill, NCUB’s Director of Policy, Analysis and External Affairs, said:

“Nearly 60% of young adults in the UK now hold a higher education qualification, well above the OECD average. England, in particular, has made strong progress in widening access, with attainment among those from less educated families rising by 12% since 2012. This growing success in breaking down traditional barriers shows that sustained efforts to broaden participation are making a real difference.

“Importantly, it also shows that our completion rates are among the best globally, with around 80% of bachelor’s students graduating within the expected time frame (3 to 4 years) or shortly after. Employment prospects are also strong. In 2024, around 90% of tertiary-educated adults in the UK were in work, while just 2.3% were unemployed, among the lowest rates across the OECD.

“The returns to higher education remain strong: young graduates earn on average 35% more than those with only upper-secondary education, with the premium rising to 57% for master’s and doctoral graduates. These figures show that the UK has not only widened access to higher education but also delivered consistently strong outcomes.

The UK is world’s second largest destination for international students

“At the same time, the UK’s position as the world’s second largest destination for international students, just behind the United States, underlines the global strength and appeal of our universities. These achievements demonstrate that our higher education system continues to deliver world-class outcomes for students, society and the economy. But this must be sustained through continued investment and deeper collaboration between education, business, and government. Proposed changes in the Immigration Bill, including further restrictions on Graduate Visas, risk undermining this success by weakening the UK’s ability to attract international students and global talent.”

Key findings from the report show:

High attainment : Nearly 60% of 25–34 year-olds in the UK now hold a higher education qualification, compared to the OECD average of 48%. Between 2019 and 2024, UK attainment rose by 8 percentage points, the largest increase in the G7, alongside the United States.

: Nearly 60% of 25–34 year-olds in the UK now hold a higher education qualification, compared to the OECD average of 48%. Between 2019 and 2024, UK attainment rose by 8 percentage points, the largest increase in the G7, alongside the United States. Rapid progress since 2019 : The share of 25–34 year-olds with tertiary qualifications has risen between 2019 and 2024 in almost all OECD and partner countries with available data. While the OECD average increased by 3 percentage points over this period, the UK recorded an 8-percentage-point rise, from 52% to 60%, the largest increase among G7 countries, matched only by the United States.

: The share of 25–34 year-olds with tertiary qualifications has risen between 2019 and 2024 in almost all OECD and partner countries with available data. While the OECD average increased by 3 percentage points over this period, the UK recorded an 8-percentage-point rise, from 52% to 60%, the largest increase among G7 countries, matched only by the United States. Widening participation : In England, attainment among young adults from families without upper-secondary education increased by 12 percentage points since 2012 (from 25% to 37%), one of the strongest improvements in the OECD.

: In England, attainment among young adults from families without upper-secondary education increased by 12 percentage points since 2012 (from 25% to 37%), one of the strongest improvements in the OECD. Strong but uneven investment : In 2022, spending per tertiary student (including research and development) was USD 35,350, the third highest in the OECD, behind Luxembourg and the US, and well above the OECD average of USD 21,444. However, government expenditure per tertiary student was only USD 7,895, compared to the OECD average of USD 15,102 –48% lower and the lowest among the G7.

: In 2022, spending per tertiary student (including research and development) was USD 35,350, the third highest in the OECD, behind Luxembourg and the US, and well above the OECD average of USD 21,444. However, government expenditure per tertiary student was only USD 7,895, compared to the OECD average of USD 15,102 –48% lower and the lowest among the G7. Global appeal : The UK remains one of the top destinations for international students, helping attract nearly two-thirds of all students studying abroad together with the US, Australia, Germany and Canada, despite financial pressures facing universities and recent visa challenges.

: The UK remains one of the top destinations for international students, helping attract nearly two-thirds of all students studying abroad together with the US, Australia, Germany and Canada, despite financial pressures facing universities and recent visa challenges. Successful outcomes : Completion rates are among the highest in the OECD, with around 80% of bachelor’s students graduating on time or shortly after, compared to the OECD average of 59%.

: Completion rates are among the highest in the OECD, with around 80% of bachelor’s students graduating on time or shortly after, compared to the OECD average of 59%. Enduring returns: Tertiary-educated young adults (aged 25-35) in the UK earn on average 35% more than those with only upper-secondary education, with the premium rising to 57% for master’s and doctoral graduates.

Education at a Glance 2025 is the OECD’s annual flagship report comparing education systems across more than 40 countries.