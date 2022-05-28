What did the Skills Minister say in his exclusive interview? Soundbite Edition 646

Welcome to FE Soundbite edition 646.

So what did the Skills Minister Alex Burghart and Shadow Skills Minister Toby Perkins say in the exclusive interview on SkillsWorld LIVE with Tom Bewick yesterday?… quite a bit actually. Also, check out the multi-camera shots on the interview with the Skills Minister… excellent stuff. If you missed it live on Friday afternoon, then here it is.

The AoC have asked for support to increase staff pay with a 2.25% pay increase… which seems modest as this was recommended on the very same day that the Chancellor announced he is giving everyone £400 in October to help with the rise in the cost of living and inflation running between 7-9% depending on who you ask. Unions are asking for a 10% pay increase.. so you can see a potential problem coming down the track… even if the AoC are successful with the 2.25% pay increase, it is a long way off from the Union recommendation. I suppose this is what negotiations are all about, but it is a big difference. Also, thinking outside of Colleges, what does this potentially mean for Training Providers?

My mate Marie Claire O’Brien wrote a really interesting piece on Prison Education and reform that is well worth checking out… and another good mate of mine, Kirstie Donnelly wrote a great piece on Lifelong learning.

Anthony Mann from OECD unpacked their latest report on careers advice and guidance (anything that Anthony writes is well worth checking out), and Stephen Evans from Learning and Work wrote a really great piece on employer investment in skills, and Teresa Carroll from ETF wrote a really good piece on Storytelling in SEND, Investing in Future talent: Universities must lead the revolution has been a really popular article.

