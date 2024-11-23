How will Labour Fix the NEET Crisis? | FE Soundbite Edition 773

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 773: 23rd October 2024 | How will Labour Fix the NEET Crisis?

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

How is Labour Planning on fixing the NEET crisis?

So the latest NEET figures have come out this week… on the day (in fact 30 mins before our Unlocking Opportunities NEETs and Youth Employment livestream). Now for some shocker of some stats:

From July to September 2024, an estimated 946,000 young people aged 16-24 were classified as NEET, this is 13.2% of 16-24 year olds… alarmingly 15.2% of young men are NEET! This is alarming! How do we break this cycle… the Curriculum and Assessment review is closed on the consultation side.. but is this being addressed… eg how to make sure qualifications and skills are attractive and relevant to young people? Has the recent Budget announcements on increases in National Insurance from employers and increase in salaries to young people and Apprentices, is this also going to impact this even more when these changes come into play in April?

Is the lack of clarity on the Levy (from the Apprenticeship Levy to the Growth and Skills Levy) impacted employers to hold back on making decisions until there is more clarity? Is the uncertainty about Level 7 Apprenticeships created a push to sign people up now onto L7s, instead of recruiting young people? We know there will be a Youth Guarantee.. but what is being put in place to support and Guarantee young people remain in Education, Training or Work? As if we have a generation between 16-24 (which is a massive age range) who are NEETs… will this continue for them when they reach 25, unless we have same major solutions in place?

Do we need to be thinking holistically to fix the NEET challenge?

Where are the fixes? Also.. where are the fixes to support young men into education, training or work? Do we need to be thinking holistically? Eg, Mental Health keeps coming up as a flag and barrier to education, skills and work.. so what is being done about this to provide support to young people, but to colleges, training providers and also mental health support for employers?

Mental Health support must go hand in hand to support people into education and work

AoC back in September had a Mental Health Report in Colleges and it found: 75% of colleges each recorded more than five attempted suicides within the previous 12 months. This is huge! A joined up approach is essential. This must surely be baked into the Youth Guarantee?!

The Post-18 Funding Crisis is Reaching a Head

I loved this article by Robbie Cruikshanks, Senior Researcher for Higher Education for Education Policy Institute (EPI) on post 18 funding… and particularly his points on the missing middle (levels 4 and 5). I would highly recommend checking it out!

The Skills Eco-System is interconnected, so surely we need a holistic view when making Skills reforms?

We often talk about a Skills Eco-system, but it truly is one: from the NEET crisis to universities facing deficit (72% of higher education providers by 2025-26, with 40% potentially having fewer than 30 days’ liquidity), to the ripple effects of Levy changes, NI and wage increases. We’re talking about a skills eco-system here – surely our approach to Skills reform needs to reflect this interconnectedness with a holistic big picture approach, including joining up Government Departments?

By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

By Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers