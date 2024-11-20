Why investing in football provision is an open goal for colleges 

At AoC sport, our vision is straight-forward: enhance the student experience, promote inclusivity, and create lasting pathways that benefit students, colleges and communities.

However, executing this is far from simple and to guide us on this journey, we’ve launched a new strategic plan, with the support of the Football Association (FA) and our members, specifically around football provision for 2024-28. Building on our existing strategic framework, it demonstrates our coordinated approach to delivering an inclusive, accessible football offer for students in further education (FE).

It’s more than just a set of commitments; it’s a pledge to supporting students, colleges, and communities to achieve lifelong outcomes through football. With the backing of members and stakeholders, we are confident that engaging through football can enrich the student experience, enhance college engagement, and foster stronger ties between institutions and communities.

We believe deeply in the transformative power of physical activity. For so many young people, college is a time of both academic and personal growth, and football offers one avenue to support that journey. Being active is about more than physical activity – it’s about belonging, resilience and teamwork. It gives students the chance to make friends, relieve stress, and develop skills that will be critical to their success.

More than 28,000 students engaged in AoC Sport football programmes in the last academic year alone. As one student from Tameside College put it: “From the [UV Football] session, my confidence has grown and my self-esteem and just being able to play it and get involved again has been something that I enjoy”. Another from Bolton College said: “Most of the day you’re sitting on a chair but here you can just run freely and when it’s done, it’s refreshing”.

So what are our strategic priorities for football in FE, and what role can colleges play in this?

1. Sustain: creating a lasting foundation for football

Our programmes are reliable, inclusive, and resilient, providing ongoing value to members. Our governance structure through ECFA Committee underpins this commitment, ensuring accountability and transparency, with clear roles for committee members, leadership, and advisory reps.

2. Grow: expanding opportunities and participation

As youth football grows, there will be more playing and volunteering opportunities that students can benefit from. In the 2023/24 academic year, 766 teams competed in six different leagues, including ECFA Women’s Premier and ECFA Pan-disability. We are committed to supporting members to provide additional participation opportunities, a varied competition offer and a wide range of student leadership opportunities, as well as fostering community partnerships to share resources and knowledge.

3. Support: resource and guidance

This plan strengthens our commitment to providing practical help through the ECFA Accredited College programme for colleges delivering holistic football offers that provide a range of varied experiences to the students. From workforce development to case studies, colleges can tap into these resources to enhance their existing enrichment offer or start new initiatives through the funding pots on offer.

4. Advocate: raising awareness of football’s value in FE

We believe strongly in promoting the benefits that being active brings to the FE sector – not just physical wellbeing but mental wellbeing too, a means of improving mental health, building community, and fostering lifelong connections. Through the strategic plan, we are committing to amplifying the voice of colleges and students so that others see the impact that football has on the student experience.

As one student said: “It improved my mental health massively. I was doing Level 3 last year and dropped out as my mental health was really bad, came back this year, done a lot better. I joined it because I wanted to build up self-esteem and just make mates. If I wasn’t doing this, I’d be in my flat, on my own, feeling depressed… so this project helped me a lot. I struggle to open up about home life but in these sessions, I’ve opened up quite a lot about stuff that I never thought that I would. It’s helped me learn to trust as well, especially the staff. They’ve helped me to build some kind of relationships so that I can trust them and talk to them whenever I want.”

College leadership and support are essential to making this vision a reality. By engaging with AoC Sport, embedding initiatives and creating an environment where sports and activities are embraced, colleges make a huge difference in the lives of students and their experience within FE.

Encourage an active lifestyle: promote this as a key part of student enrichment, encouraging students to join teams, leagues, or recreational play.

Engage with AoC Sport: ensure that staff have the support they need to thrive – whether through funding, guidance, or support, AoC Sport can assist.

Collaborate across departments: work with student services and health departments to integrate the benefits of football into wider student support strategies.

Celebrate achievements: recognise students’ dedication, teamwork, and resilience, fostering a culture that values their commitment to an active lifestyle.

Football can be utilised as far more than a game – engaging with AoC Sport will offer students an opportunity to learn, grow, and connect. Our leadership programmes are designed to enhance student employability, confidence and leadership skills, whether through managing a team, coordinating events, or volunteering in the community.

By championing football in further education, we believe we can contribute to healthier colleges, more resilient students and stronger communities. We hope this strategic plan can contribute to a better student experience while creating a more inclusive, vibrant FE experience for all.

Dan Greenwood is the National Football Development Manager at Association of Colleges.