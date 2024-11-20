Ofqual Guide: Key Updates for Colleges

Level 3 results will be released to colleges ahead of A-level results day (14 August 2025)

Most colleges will receive results by Monday of results week

Colleges must identify students needing results for progression before May exam season

Technical Qualification grading remains generous to reflect newness of qualifications

Terminal rule requires external assessment at qualification end

Early results access requires strict confidentiality protocols

Senior contacts must be available throughout assessment period

Priority reviews available for higher education progression needs

Ofqual has released its ‘Ofqual guide for schools and colleges 2025‘ which confirms Level 3 results will be released to colleges ahead of A-level results day on August 14, 2025. The guidance outlines key dates, grading approaches, and administration requirements for qualification delivery, with a specific focus on Technical Qualification results management.

Results Arrangements and Timelines

The education sector will see continued measures to ensure timely delivery of VTQ results in 2025. Colleges will receive Level 3 results ahead of the official results day, with most receiving them by Monday of results week. This early release gives institutions crucial time to process and verify results before distribution to students.

A key administrative change requires colleges to identify during term time which students need results for progression purposes, with this checkpoint completed before the May exam season begins. This applies particularly to Level 3 qualifications, including Technical Qualifications within T Levels.

T Levels and Technical Qualifications

For Technical Qualifications within T Levels, awarding organisations will maintain a generous approach to grading, acknowledging these qualifications are still relatively new. This approach aims to ensure fairness while maintaining qualification standards.

The terminal rule continues to be a crucial component for assessment structure. External assessment must be taken at the end of the qualification period, with no subsequent assessments permitted. While Non-Examined Assessment (NEA) units can be submitted in the same series or earlier, it’s important to note that previous external assessment results cannot contribute if taken before NEA completion.

Assessment Controls

Colleges must ensure compliance with AI restrictions in assessment. Students cannot use AI to produce work they claim as their own, and colleges cannot use AI as the sole marker for any assessment components.

Results Management and Administration

Confidentiality remains paramount when handling early results access. Colleges are advised to ensure appropriate staffing levels during results processing periods and maintain current contact details with awarding bodies. A senior contact must be designated for qualification-related issues, with authority to access information outside term time and availability throughout the assessment series.

Private candidates should be registered for inclusion in the official list of accepting centers, updated annually. Colleges need to discuss requirements including reasonable adjustments with private candidates and ensure appropriate support is available.

Reviews and Appeals

The review and appeals system maintains its structured approach, with options for priority reviews particularly important for higher education progression. Awarding organisations must provide clear reasoning for review outcomes, and colleges can pursue appeals based on procedural or marking errors.

Contingency Planning

While there’s no expectation of widespread disruption, colleges should maintain appropriate evidence of student performance. For most modular VTQs, existing assessment evidence should prove sufficient, though specific guidance varies by awarding organisation.

Supporting Student Progression

The focus throughout remains on supporting student progression while maintaining qualification standards. This includes efficient results processing, clear communication channels with awarding bodies, and robust systems for addressing any issues that arise during the assessment period.

The overall approach balances the need for rigorous assessment with practical considerations of delivery, maintaining standards while supporting student progression in the post-16 education and skills sector.