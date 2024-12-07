Will the Revised Gatsby Benchmarks Transform Careers Guidance? | FE Soundbite 775

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 775: 7th December 2024 | Will the revised Gatsby Benchmarks transform Careers Guidance?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles, from sector influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

Will the revised Gatsby Benchmarks transform Careers Advice for the next decade?

Gatsby recently released the Good Career Guidance: The Next Ten Years report. This week we had a fantastic article from Beth Jones, Head of Career Programmes for the Gatsby Foundation unpacking the report. We also had a great article from David Morgan from CDI on the Gatsby benchmarks.

This is hugely important right now, as we’re navigating our new skills system and entering the fourth industrial revolution, careers advice and guidance is absolutely key. Making it relevant for both young people and older returners will be crucial for delivering suitable qualifications, career pathways and the flexibility everyone needs.

Impact of AI on Careers Guidance

We had an exclusive from Jo Carrington, Head of Guidance, Morrisby, write about the impact of AI on Careers Guidance. As GenAI (Generative AI) has made massive strides over the past two years, what will the impact of AI be on Careers Advice, skills, jobs, education in the next 10 years? This makes for a really interesting mix with the Gatsby work. I think we need to embrace more and more AI for Careers Advice, especially seeing European countries like Ireland and Finland already adopting AI in careers support services at a national level. We can’t afford to fall behind on this!

Could AI careers guidance also impact and encourage lifelong learning and skills?

Just imagine, what if we had an AI Careers advisor that was really personalised to each learner’s interests? Many 16-18 year olds don’t know what career route they want to take (nor do many 16-24 year olds) – could this uncertainty be part of why we have 900,000 NEETs? AI could help address this in the next few years, particularly if it’s ‘trained’ on solid foundations like Gatsby. It could add that crucial personalisation to encourage new pathways and routes as they open up locally, nationally, even internationally, and encourage the training and development needed to meet skills needs. Could this transform lifelong learning with a personalised AI for every learner in 10 years?

Only time will tell, but it’s such an interesting and exciting next stage, particularly if we consciously train AI on solid and most importantly trusted foundations!

Epic Exclusives Thought Leadership Articles

Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week

Firstly, Gatsby’s Benchmarks: The Next Decade of Career Guidance By Beth Jones, Head of Career Programmes for the Gatsby Foundation

Secondly, A Session of Two Halves By Alice Gardner is the Chief Executive of the Edge Foundation

Finally, Get Britain Working: Local Solutions to a National Challenge By Elizabeth Gerard, Deputy Director, Learning and Work Institute

This Week, We Have Also Had Some Other Epic Exclusives!

Why Digital Literacy is the Cornerstone of AI in Education By Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance

Amplifying Student Voice in T Levels By Dana Dabbous, Education and Policy Senior Researcher at the Edge Foundation.

Unlocking the Parent Talent Pool: A Guide to Workplace Re-entry By Jane Knight, Founder, Successful Mums Career Academy

CDI Welcomes Revisions to the Gatsby Benchmarks By David Morgan, Chief Executive, CDI

What’s New in the World of FE?

Accouncements

T Level Placements Reformed to open up new Qualification By Department for Education (DfE)

Don’t Defund BTECs, Education Committee tells Government By House of Commons

#FAB2024 Video interviews:

Rob Nitsch discusses Collaboration and Professionalisation at FAB2024

Qualification Design for the Future: A Discussion with Ofqual’s Michael Hanton

Don’t let Perfect be the Enemy of Progress: AELP’s Ben Rowland on FE and Skills Reform

AoC’s David Hughes: Reshaping FE Through Collaboration and Skills Reform

Jennifer Coupland on Devolved Skills: How IfATE is Adapting to Local Skills Needs

Voices

How can Universities Create Lasting Links for the Community to Benefit Students By Adam Herbert CEO Go Live Data

What does AI mean for the Future of Career Guidance? By Jo Carrington, Head of Guidance, Morrisby

Sir Martyn Oliver’s Vision for FE: A New Chapter in Inspection? By Mark Simpkins, Simpkins FE Quality Consulting

Universities Must Act Now to Support AI Integration in Teaching & Learning By Joey Lin, CEO of KEATH.ai

In The Know

Do you want to be In The Know?

Why don’t you sign up for Daily News Alerts?

FYI it’s free!!

EXCITING: We are launching the FE + Skills Collective report on Monday, and we have a Collective Reflective live stream if you want to join us live at 10.30am on Monday.

We hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week. Stay curious, keep innovating, and let’s shake up the world of FE together – catch you next week!

By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

By Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers