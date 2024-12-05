Qualification Design for the Future: A Discussion with Ofqual’s Michael Hanton

We catch up with Michael Hanton,Deputy Chief Regulator at Ofqual at the Federation of Awarding Bodies Annual Conference (#FAB2024).

Designing Qualifications that are fit for purpose

Michael discusses how regulation can best meet the needs of the technical education ecosystem, particularly in a time of change. He explains that we are in a time of change, we have the Curriculum and Assessment review, from a Regulator perspective is that quality and standards are maintained, but also a good offering for students. He goes on to explain that Awarding Organisations are really thinking about how to develop qualifications to meet the purposes of that qualification, whether it is for a student to go into the workplace or go onto Higher Technical Qualification, which creates a question about designing qualifications that are fit for purpose.

Curriculum Design and CASLO Research

During the discussion of curriculum design, Michael provided detailed insights into the recent CASLO programmes research. A key finding emphasizes the fundamental importance of viewing curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment holistically when developing quality qualifications.

The conversation then turned to the critical role of collaboration in the sector. This encompasses partnerships between regulators and extensive engagement with various stakeholders, including employers, colleges, Independent Training Providers, and Awarding Organisations.

Finally, Michael explored regulatory flexibilities, outlining how the regulator can provide better support to the FE and Skills Sector while maintaining necessary standards.

Check out the video with Michael below:

When discussing Flexibilities, Michael mentioned the Innovation service from Ofqual, which is now a permanent offering and we interviewed Michael on this last year, here is the link if you are interested in finding out more.