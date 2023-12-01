Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Talking to Michael Hanton at FAB 2023

FE News Editor December 1, 2023
0 Comments
Michael Hanton

We had the opportunity to attend FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! Here, we got to chat with some epic people, such as Michael Hanton, Deputy Chief Regulator at Ofqual.

We asked Michael about:

  • Assessment in a new era?
  • Regulating in a dynamic environment. Exploring an Agile, flexible and responsive system.
  • The new Ofqual Innovation Service. How is this working with the sector and supporting innovation?
  • Parity of Esteem
  • Regulatory Burden, especially with being a responsive system and the increase of awarding organisations

Watch the interview below:

Keep up to date with FAB 2023 here.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Livestream and video, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Featured voices
Published in: Education, Livestream and video, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Featured voices
Topics: ,
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .