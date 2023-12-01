Talking to Michael Hanton at FAB 2023

We had the opportunity to attend FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! Here, we got to chat with some epic people, such as Michael Hanton, Deputy Chief Regulator at Ofqual.

We asked Michael about:

Assessment in a new era?

Regulating in a dynamic environment. Exploring an Agile, flexible and responsive system.

The new Ofqual Innovation Service. How is this working with the sector and supporting innovation?

Parity of Esteem

Regulatory Burden, especially with being a responsive system and the increase of awarding organisations

Watch the interview below:

