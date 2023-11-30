Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Keeping up with the FAB 2023 Conference!

Federation of Awarding Bodies November 30, 2023
0 Comments
FAB 2023

This year, as media partners for the FAB 2023 Conference, we are on-scene and will be streaming so that you can virtually join in!

What will you find on FE News?

  • On Thursday 30th, day one of the conference, we will stream on sitewide takeover.
  • At 9pm, the Awards start! This will be live on FE News on sitewide takeover also.
  • On Friday 1st, day two of the conference, we will again be streaming on sitewide takeover.

Keep an eye on this article as we will be updating with all the streams from the FAB 2023 Conference!

Day One: Conference Opening Session

On day one of the FAB 2023 Conference, we were Live from the morning session.

Check it out below:

FAB Announces Kion Ahadi as New Chief Executive

FAB (The Federation of Awarding Bodies), has today, 30 November, announced the appointment of Kion Ahadi as the new Chief Executive Officer.

 He will commence his post on 5 February 2024.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Livestream and video, Social impact, Featured voices
Published in: Education, Livestream and video, Social impact, Featured voices
Topics:
Federation of Awarding Bodies

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .