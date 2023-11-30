Keeping up with the FAB 2023 Conference!

This year, as media partners for the FAB 2023 Conference, we are on-scene and will be streaming so that you can virtually join in!

On Thursday 30th, day one of the conference, we will stream on sitewide takeover.

At 9pm, the Awards start! This will be live on FE News on sitewide takeover also.

On Friday 1st, day two of the conference, we will again be streaming on sitewide takeover.

Keep an eye on this article as we will be updating with all the streams from the FAB 2023 Conference!

Day One: Conference Opening Session

On day one of the FAB 2023 Conference, we were Live from the morning session.

Check it out below:

FAB Announces Kion Ahadi as New Chief Executive

FAB (The Federation of Awarding Bodies), has today, 30 November, announced the appointment of Kion Ahadi as the new Chief Executive Officer.

He will commence his post on 5 February 2024.

