Winners announced for prestigious FAB 2023 Awards!

Awarding organisations came together this evening (30th November) at the FAB 2023 Awards in Leicester to celebrate success across the industry.

The FAB Awards recognises the contributions made by awarding organisations and their employees over the past year to education and skills.

Now in its 8th year, the FAB 2023 Awards dinner, sponsored by Advanced Secure Technologies, was held at the end of the first day of the FAB Conference.

Commenting on the awards, John McNamara, the Federation’s interim chief executive, said:

“The FAB awards continue to thrive, with another record-breaking number of participants this year. We were pleased to introduce new award categories celebrating the success of apprentices, AO and employer relationships, AO and provider relationships, and commitment to social responsibility.

Congratulations to this year’s winners, who have demonstrated significant commitment to high quality qualifications and an unwavering commitment to learners and the wider sector.”

The Awards were independently judged by Sander Kristel, Interim CEO at UCAS, Piers Collins, Co-Founder at hundo, David Smith, Chief Executive at Global Futures and Foresight, Anna Morrison CBE, Director of Amazing Apprenticeships, Dr Annabel Keirnan, Pro Vice Chancellor Academic at Staffordshire University, Neehal Bajwa, VP Liberation & Equality at NUS and Anne Bailey, Chief Executive at Form the Future.

The winners are:

AO/employer relationship of the year – sponsored by Ecctis:

AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group and Home Group

AO/provider relationship of the year – sponsored by Inspera:

Gateway Qualifications and Calderdale College

Apprentice of the year – sponsored by Eintech:

Christopher Ademola – NCFE

Learner of the year – sponsored by Peridot Partners:

Emma McNaught – AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group

AO of the year for delivering real impact on equity, diversity and inclusion – sponsored by PSI Services:

The Institute of the Motor Industry

Innovation of the year – sponsored by Advanced Secure Technologies:

Safety Training Awards

Social responsibility initiative of the year – sponsored by Reed Assessment:

Active IQ

Individual of the year – sponsored by Gordon Associates:

Carol Snape – Gateway Qualifications

Qualification of the year – sponsored by Coelrind:

Gateway Qualifications: Living and Working in the UK Qualification

EPAO of the year – sponsored by TestReach:

Highfield Qualifications

Awarding Organisation of the year – sponsored by Creatio:

English Speaking Board (International) Ltd

