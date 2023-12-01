Meeting Kion Ahadi at FAB 2023
We had the opportunity to attend FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! Here, we got to chat with some epic people, such as Kion Ahadi, soon to be Chief Executive Officer at the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB).
Kion Discusses:
- His history in the Skills, Qualifications and Assessment Industry
- His plans for his new role as Chief Executive Officer
- His goals for his role, such as placing skills qualification education at the heart of the UK
Watch the interview below:
