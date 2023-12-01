Meeting Kion Ahadi at FAB 2023

We had the opportunity to attend FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! Here, we got to chat with some epic people, such as Kion Ahadi, soon to be Chief Executive Officer at the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB).

Kion Discusses:

His history in the Skills, Qualifications and Assessment Industry

His plans for his new role as Chief Executive Officer

His goals for his role, such as placing skills qualification education at the heart of the UK

Watch the interview below:

Keep up to date with FAB 2023 here.

