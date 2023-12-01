Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Meeting Kion Ahadi at FAB 2023

FE News Editor December 1, 2023
0 Comments
Kion Ahadi

We had the opportunity to attend FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! Here, we got to chat with some epic people, such as Kion Ahadi, soon to be Chief Executive Officer at the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB).

Kion Discusses:

  • His history in the Skills, Qualifications and Assessment Industry
  • His plans for his new role as Chief Executive Officer
  • His goals for his role, such as placing skills qualification education at the heart of the UK

Watch the interview below:

Keep up to date with FAB 2023 here.

FE News Editor

