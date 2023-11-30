Kion Ahadi announced as FAB’s new Chief Executive

FAB (The Federation of Awarding Bodies), has today, 30 November, announced the appointment of Kion Ahadi as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Kion has a wealth of experience at executive level working in professional bodies and sector skills councils, such as The Law Society (TLS), ScreenSkills and the Chartered Management Institute. Kion’s previous roles have included driving commercial growth, strategy development, policy and successfully leading high-performing teams.

He will commence his post on 5 February 2024.

Commenting on the appointment, Alan Woods OBE and Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CoChairs of the Federation of Awarding Bodies said:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and Members of FAB, we are pleased to announce Kion’s appointment as Chief Executive. Kion’s expertise will strengthen our voice in the sector across the four nations, supporting members as we face continuing challenges from qualifications reform and political uncertainty. We look forward to welcoming Kion to the team in February.”

Commenting on his appointment, Kion Ahadi said:

“I am delighted to be joining the brilliant team at the Federation of Awarding Bodies as the new CEO. I was drawn to FAB because of its vision to improve the quality of technical, professional, and vocational education to support social mobility, and change lives. I am deeply passionate about the important role the right skills play in helping build individual confidence, improve workplace productivity and ultimately to support social cohesion.

“The role of CEO presents me with an unmissable chance to work with the ambitious FAB Board, National Strategy Forum and with a committed team to provide a first-rate service to the over 260 businesses and thousands of people employed in the UK awarding and assessment industry. Together with all our members we will ensure we successfully seize the opportunities ahead, while successfully navigating the challenges. I am really excited about what we can achieve”.

