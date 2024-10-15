TTC Group appoints Roy Hastings as Chief Financial Officer. As it powers forward with strategic diversification into complementary regulated training markets

Trusted training and compliance expert, TTC Group, has further equipped itself for ongoing strategic expansion with the appointment of Roy Hastings as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to replace the retiring Richard Boothroyd.

Roy will support TTC as it continues to grow its portfolio of critical training and compliance services in regulatory driven markets, with a broader solution for customers. The appointment comes hot on the heels of TTC’s acquisition of Miad Healthcare, which followed the addition of construction and infrastructure training company, Synergie Training, to the Group earlier this year.

Roy has extensive and varied experience across the Public and Private Sectors in private equity-backed businesses and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. He joins TTC from Connected Cloud Solutions provider, FluidOne, where he reinforced his proven track record as a high-caliber commercial CFO, playing a pivotal role in securing numerous strategic acquisitions and tripling revenue during his tenure.

Previous to this Roy supported Property Information Exchange, a PropTech software and services provider, to deliver a rapid acquisition and integration programme prior to leading the sale of the group to a listed North American acquirer. He also spent three years as the CFO of The Practice Group, which was the largest independent sector provider of primary care services to the NHS, prior to a trade sale.

Roy’s earlier career included M&A Director at a FTSE 100 company and over 10 years within the corporate finance advisory arm of Ernst & Young. During these roles, was involved in a wide range of corporate finance transactions, with valuations ranging from under £1m up to £5bn.

As TTC continues its new strategic phase with moves into adjacent compliance and learning markets, Roy will use his vast M&A experience to help consolidate further strategic acquisitions beneath the TTC Group umbrella.

Commenting on the appointment, David Marsh, CEO of TTC Group says, “The recruitment of Roy will prove crucial as we continue to scale the business, bringing his experience from businesses that have gone on a similar growth story to the path that lies ahead for us. Roy’s understanding of our customer base, the product types we are looking to grow into and his knowledge of private equity stood out. We have numerous opportunities in the pipeline which we feel confident of securing with our newly bolstered team and achieving our strategic objective of being the UK’s go-to training and compliance expert. I am personally really excited about Roy becoming part of our fantastic team here at TTC and what he will bring to the future.”

Roy Hastings added, “I’m delighted to be joining David and the exceptional team at TTC during such a pivotal time. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to deliver the planned strategic expansion into new regulated markets and to help the group continue its impressive growth trajectory. TTC’s commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my own professional values, and I am excited to become part of the business as it continues its path down an ambitious growth and acquisitions-led future.”