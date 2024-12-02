Universities Must Act Now to Support AI Integration in Teaching & Learning

Joey Lin, CEO of KEATH.ai, explores the challenges and opportunities of integrating AI in higher education unveiled by Jisc and Coursersa’s research, highlighting the need for universities to support educators with training and clear frameworks to unlock AI’s potential.

The recent survey by Jisc uncovered some pretty eye-opening statistics. About a quarter (specifically 24%) of UK university lecturers are now using AI tools in their teaching. That’s a significant shift!

But here’s the catch: many of these academics are feeling uneasy.

Why? Because there’s a real lack of guidance when it comes to using AI ethically and transparently in education. In fact, many of them report feeling “uncomfortable” using AI-enabled platforms due to this gap in support. Even more surprising, only 13% of these lecturers have been provided with AI systems, chatbots, or virtual assistants by their institutions. And when it comes to training? Less than 20% (18% to be exact) have yet to receive any formal AI training at all.

On the other side of the classroom; recent Coursera research highlights a surprising gap between educators’ perceptions and students’ actual use of AI. While university educators believe students use AI for 43% of their work, students report using it for just 24%. Despite this, over half of students (52%) credit AI with improving their grades. However, less than half of educators feel confident detecting AI-generated work, and only 48% of universities have clear AI policies.

So, what does this tell us?

Universities really need to step up here. Educators can’t be expected to navigate this new technology on their own, especially when they’re already stretched thin with busy schedules. They need professional development and time set aside to explore and experiment with these tools. Without support, it’s no wonder so many are hesitant to dive in.

And that’s a shame because the potential for AI in education is massive. Imagine lecturers being able to give personalised feedback faster, track student progress across modules, and even adapt their teaching strategies in real time. These tools could save educators hours of work while also improving student outcomes, making learning more engaging and effective.

But here’s the catch: If universities don’t provide proper training and support, this potential will go to waste. AI has to be used thoughtfully. There are big questions around data privacy and bias that need to be addressed as part of any institutional plan. Without a clear framework, lecturers are left feeling uncertain about how to use AI responsibly.

So what’s the takeaway?

If universities want to stay ahead of the curve, they need to invest in their educators. It’s about carving out time, providing training, and creating a culture of support. When lecturers feel confident using AI, both they and their students benefit. Together, we can unlock AI’s potential to make education more individualised, efficient, and impactful for everyone.

It’s time to embrace the future and make it work for us all.

By Joey Lin, CEO of KEATH.ai