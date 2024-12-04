Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Don’t let Perfect be the Enemy of Progress: AELP’s Ben Rowland on FE and Skills Reform

Federation of Awarding Bodies December 4, 2024
0 Comments

We catch up with Ben Rowland, CEO of AELP at the Federation of Awarding Bodies Annual conference (#FAB2024).

Ben explains that to help the Government deliver their missions, everyone in the FE and Skills sector needs to come together.

Collaboration and Competition

Ben explores Collaboration and competition, but most importantly the FE and Skills system needs to come together to design what the Skills System could be in the future. He also explains his vision on how to be agile and responsive to employers’ needs; we need to be more responsive than have the perfect qualification or deliverable; we need to get started and then perfect as we go along.

Check out this really interesting video with AELP’s CEO Ben Rowland:

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
Federation of Awarding Bodies
Our vision is of a powerful trade association representing the collective interests of the UK’s qualifications and assessments industry. We envisage a world in which higher-quality technical, professional and vocational education, results in stronger public confidence in what we do.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .