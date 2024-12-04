Don’t let Perfect be the Enemy of Progress: AELP’s Ben Rowland on FE and Skills Reform

We catch up with Ben Rowland, CEO of AELP at the Federation of Awarding Bodies Annual conference (#FAB2024).

Ben explains that to help the Government deliver their missions, everyone in the FE and Skills sector needs to come together.

Collaboration and Competition

Ben explores Collaboration and competition, but most importantly the FE and Skills system needs to come together to design what the Skills System could be in the future. He also explains his vision on how to be agile and responsive to employers’ needs; we need to be more responsive than have the perfect qualification or deliverable; we need to get started and then perfect as we go along.

Check out this really interesting video with AELP’s CEO Ben Rowland: