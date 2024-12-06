Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Jennifer Coupland on Devolved Skills: How IfATE is Adapting to Local Skills Needs

Federation of Awarding Bodies December 6, 2024
0 Comments

We catch up with Jennifer Coupland, Chief Executive of IfATE at the Federation of Awarding Bodies annual conference (#FAB2024).

We chat with Jennifer Coupland about Devolved Skills and what this means for the future of the FE + Skills Sector. Jennifer explains that what IfATE have been thinking about to support the Government’s aims to support devolution and local skills is to look at flexibility within a framework. She explains that over the past seven years we have built Occupational Maps that set out the knowledge, skills and behaviours required for a whole range of different occupations across the economy. IfATE have been then thinking how to use these as a foundation to meet employers needs with Apprenticeships, or short courses or microcredentials to give a degree of flexibility to meet local skills needs.

We then discuss some very interesting exploratory work with the West Midlands Combined Authority and meeting their local skills needs, and address skills gaps for a certain suite of qualifications in the Med Tech sector and how this could be a framework for meeting future local skills needs.

Check out the full interview below and what Jennifer has to say about meeting local skills needs and flexibilities:

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
Topics: , ,
Federation of Awarding Bodies
Our vision is of a powerful trade association representing the collective interests of the UK’s qualifications and assessments industry. We envisage a world in which higher-quality technical, professional and vocational education, results in stronger public confidence in what we do.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .