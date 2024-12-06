Unlocking the Parent Talent Pool: A Guide to Workplace Re-entry

Jane examines the challenges economically inactive women face returning to work, drawing from her career in employability services. She discusses barriers like childcare costs and confidence issues while exploring government initiatives and how parenting skills can translate to workplace abilities.

Juggling Multiple Hats

I wear a lot of hats at home and at work.

My favourite hat is my mum hat which sees me doing the drop-offs to scouts and cadets and

helping with homework, amongst all the wonderful, but demanding aspects of motherhood.

And then there is my career hat – or my crown as I would prefer to call it. With 30 years in

the employability sector as a teacher, career advisor and coach, I have dedicated my career

to empowering women through raising community funding, free events and tailored

training and support.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing. After having my first child, I lost my crown. I desperately

wanted to wear it, but there were so many barriers standing in my way. My confidence was

at a low, the cost of childcare was through the roof and the roles I wanted to apply for did

not offer any flexibility. I came close to giving up and putting my career dreams aside to

raise my family full-time.

The Hidden Workforce

It shouldn’t just be assumed that women will bounce back to work after having a child. Just

because someone might be drinking green tea, going to yoga and had a senior job before,

does not mean they are now work-ready. Like a postpartum Jane, they may feel lost and

not know where to turn. There are currently 808,000 economically inactive women in

London alone – which is 25.7% of women aged 16-64. Over a quarter of these women

are not in work or looking for work, as they say they need to look after their families or

home

And here’s the other hurdle – many of these women don’t even know what support or

learning opportunities are out there for them. They’re left in the dark, thinking their careers

are potentially over. In addition to mums, economically inactive may also include students,

early retirees, those caring for family members and people dealing with long-term illness.

They’re part of the working-age population, but they’re not counted as part of the labour

force because they’re not available for work.

Government Response and Initiatives

It is a subject which has caused concern for the Government in recent years. On Tuesday 26th

November Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall published the Get Britain Working

White Paper, marking the Government’s first major intervention to achieve an ambitious 80

per cent employment rate. Just two months prior, the Department of Work and Pensions

addressed the spiralling problem of economic inactivity due to poor physical and mental

health and labelled it ‘the greatest unemployment challenge for a generation.’ And in

December 2022, the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee published the outcome of

its inquiry on the size of the UK labour market. The committee said that economic inactivity

had increased during the pandemic and that early retirement among 50 to 64-year-olds was

a key driver of the increase.

In September 2024, the Women’s Forum was launched, uniting four incredible organisations

dedicated to helping women and mums find employment. Together, we’re on a mission to

push for policy and funding changes that recognise the unique specialist support women returners need to overcome common barriers and find suitable work. It is great to see the Government’s plan to get more people back into work by helping them find exciting and rewarding careers. But unless more focus is given to economically inactive women, I imagine the Government may continue to struggle to engage with this hidden group.

Creating Pathways Back to Work

They aren’t registered as job seekers and there’s a common assumption that if you’re not

signing on at the job centre, then you’re not work-ready. But my experience has proven that

this just isn’t true. Thousands of economically inactive women I’ve helped face many of the

same barriers as those who come through more traditional job referral routes. Just because

they aren’t registered with the job centre doesn’t mean they’re not desperate for support

or ready to get back to work. So, if they aren’t at the job centre, where do you find these

women and how do you engage with them?

Building Success Through Understanding

In 2014 I founded Successful Mums Career Academy with a goal of helping 100 mums back

to work. I saw a real need for support in this area, particularly for women like me, who felt

disconnected from their careers and didn’t know where to start. Fast-forward 10 years and

my team and I have helped over 10,000 rebuild their confidence and find employment.

Engaging with economically inactive women hasn’t been without its challenges, but thanks

to platforms like Instagram, Facebook and our online communities, we’ve been able to build

strong connections. Our success comes from knowing our audience inside out. We speak to

them in a language that resonates, addressing their specific barriers such as confidence,

care advice and childcare and offering real, practical solutions.

Overcoming Barriers Through Community

We understand the challenges they face, such as finding flexible work with school-friendly

hours and we make sure to be the helping hand they need. We celebrate the success stories

of women who’ve completed our accredited courses and gone on to land their dream roles.

These stories inspire others, giving them the confidence to take the first step. That first step

is often the hardest, but once mums are through the door, we make sure they’re equipped

with everything they need to succeed.

Recognising and Transferring Parenting Skills

Understanding your audience and the barriers they face is crucial when looking to engage

with the economically inactive and helping to create the next employee and entrepreneurs

of tomorrow. For mums, it’s about providing solutions to the barriers they face and helping

them to realise the many transferable skills they’ve developed while raising their

children—valuable skills they can take with them into the workplace. Parenting teaches you

a lot, but mums don’t always realise just how much they’ve learned. I often tell them not to

underestimate themselves. Skills like negotiation, organisation, event management

(birthday parties, anyone?), budgeting, networking, and creative problem-solving are

second nature to mums. And let’s not forget conflict resolution—an absolute must when

kids are involved! These skills are invaluable in the workplace, and we help mums make sure

they reflect that on their CVs.

Creating New Opportunities

It’s also about introducing them to career opportunities they might never have considered

or thought were out of reach. This is sideways social mobility – opening doors to careers

they didn’t even know existed and showing them the way. The past 10 years have given me

new insight and perspective which has shown with the right support, anything is possible.

It’s about changing lives, creating social value and inspiring the next generation. Becoming a

mum shouldn’t limit your career—it should enhance it. And who ever said you can only ever

wear one hat anyway.

By Jane Knight, Founder, Successful Mums Career Academy