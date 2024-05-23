Young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) – Sector Reaction

The Office for National Statistics launched the Labour Force Survey results today. This highlighted that there was an increase in NEETs from, January to March 2024, with the total currently estimated to be 900,000, up from 812,000 in January to March 2023. An estimated 12.6% of all people aged 16 to 24 years in the UK were not in education, employment or training (NEET) in January to March 2024. This is up 1.1 percentage points compared with January to March 2023, and up 0.6 percentage points on the previous quarter. An estimated 13.9% of young men (up 2.6 percentage points on the year) and 11.2% of young women (down 0.5 percentage points on the year) were NEET.

1.Main points from the ONS Survey

Labour Force Survey (LFS) estimates have been reweighted for periods from July to September 2022 onwards; a discontinuity has been introduced at this point, so comparisons before this point are not possible.

Increased volatility of LFS estimates, resulting from smaller achieved sample sizes, means that estimates of quarterly change should be treated with additional caution.

There was an increase in the number of young people aged 16 to 24 years not in education, employment or training (NEET) in January to March 2024, with the total currently estimated to be 900,000, up from 812,000 in January to March 2023.

The percentage of all young people who were NEET in January to March 2024 was estimated at 12.6%, up 1.1 percentage points on January to March 2023.

The increase in the number of young people who were NEET was driven by young men, with an increase of 99,000 on the year to 506,000 (January to March 2023).

The number of young people who were NEET and unemployed in January to March 2024 was estimated to be 320,000, an increase of 11,000 on the year (January to March 2023).

The number of young men aged 16 to 24 years who were NEET and unemployed increased by 17,000 on the year to 203,000.

There were an estimated 580,000 young people in the UK who were NEET and economically inactive, an increase on the year of 77,000.

The ongoing challenges with response rates and levels mean that LFS-based labour market statistics will be badged as official statistics in development until further review.

2.Total young people who were not in education, employment or training

An estimated 12.6% of all people aged 16 to 24 years in the UK were not in education, employment or training (NEET) in January to March 2024. This is up 1.1 percentage points compared with January to March 2023, and up 0.6 percentage points on the previous quarter.

An estimated 13.9% of young men (up 2.6 percentage points on the year) and 11.2% of young women (down 0.5 percentage points on the year) were NEET. There were 900,000 young people who were NEET in total, an increase of 87,000 on the year. This increase was driven by young men. Of the total number of young people who were NEET, 506,000 were young men and 394,000 were young women.

The total number of people aged 18 to 24 years who were NEET was 829,000, up 74,000 on the previous year.

The percentage of those aged 18 to 24 years who were NEET was 15.0%, which was up 1.2 percentage points on the year, and up 0.8 percentage points on the quarter.

Unemployed young people who were not in education, employment or training

There were an estimated 320,000 NEET young people aged 16 to 24 years who were unemployed in January to March 2024, up 11,000 from January to March 2023 and up 27,000 from October to December 2023. An estimated 203,000 of these unemployed NEETS were young men, and 116,000 were young women. The number of NEET men aged 16 to 24 years who were unemployed increased by 17,000 on the year from January to March 2023, while the number of NEET women aged 16 to 24 years who were unemployed decreased by 6,000 on the year from January to March 2023.

Economically inactive young people who were not in education, employment or training

In January to March 2024, there were an estimated 580,000 economically inactive young people aged 16 to 24 years who were NEET. This was up 77,000 on the year from January to March 2023, and up 21,000 on the quarter from October to December 2023. The number of young men who were NEET and economically inactive was 302,000 and the corresponding number of young women was 278,000. This was driven by young men who saw an increase of 82,000 on the year from January to March 2023, while young women aged 16 to 24 years who were NEET and economically inactive decreased by 5,000 on the year from January to March 2023.

Subnational not in education, employment or training estimates

Subnational estimates for people who are NEET are not published by us at the Office for National Statistics (ONS)

3.Young people who were not in education, employment or training data

Young people not in education, employment or training (NEET)

Dataset | Released 23 May 2024

Quarterly estimates for young people (aged 16 to 24 years) who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) in the UK.

Sampling variability for estimates of young people not in education, employment or training

Dataset | Released 23 May 2024

Labour Force Survey sampling quarterly variability estimates for young people (aged 16 to 24 years) who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) in the UK.

4.Glossary

Young people

For this release, young people are defined as those aged 16 to 24 years. Estimates are also produced for the age groups 16 to 17 years and 18 to 24 years by sex, and separately for the age groups 18 to 20 years, 21 to 22 years and 23 to 24 years.

Education and training

People are considered to be in education or training if they:

are enrolled on an education course and are still attending or waiting for term to start or restart

are doing an apprenticeship

are on a government-supported employment or training programme

are working or studying towards a qualification

have had job-related training or education in the last four weeks

Young people not in education, employment or training

Anybody who is not in any of the forms of education or training listed in the Education and training section of this glossary, and who is not in employment is considered to be NEET. As a result, a person identified as NEET will always be either unemployed or economically inactive.

Economic inactivity

People not in the labour force (also known as economically inactive) are not in employment, but do not meet the internationally accepted definition of unemployment because they have not been seeking work within the last four weeks and/or they are unable to start work in the next two weeks.

Employment

Employment measures the number of people in paid work, or those who had a job that they were temporarily away from (for example, because they were on holiday or off sick). This differs from the number of jobs because some people have more than one job.

Unemployment

Unemployment measures people without a job who have been actively seeking work within the last four weeks and are available to start work within the next two weeks.

5.Measuring the data

This statistical bulletin contains estimates for young people who were not in education, employment or training (NEET) in the UK. The bulletin is published quarterly in February or March, May, August and November. All estimates discussed in this statistical bulletin are for the UK and are seasonally adjusted.

Statistics in this bulletin are used to help monitor progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Explore the UK Government’s data on the SDGs reporting platform.

Our NEET methodology provides background information about how missing information for identifying someone as NEET is appropriated based on individual characteristics.

Official statistics in development

These statistics are labelled as “official statistics in development”. Until September 2023, these were called “experimental statistics”. Read more about the change in our Guide to official statistics in development.

These statistics are based on information from the Labour Force Survey (LFS). The reweighting exercise has improved the representativeness of our LFS estimates for periods from July to September 2022, reducing potential bias in our estimates. Nonetheless, the ongoing challenges with response rates and levels mean that LFS-based labour market statistics are now badged as official statistics in development until further review. This is also in line with the letter from the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR), stating that LFS statistics should not be published as accredited official statistics until OSR has reviewed them. We would advise caution when interpreting short-term changes in headline LFS rates and recommend using them as part of our suite of labour market indicators alongside Workforce Jobs, claimant count data and Pay As You Earn Real Time Information (PAYE RTI) estimates.

We are transforming how we collect and produce the LFS data to improve the quality of these statistics. We have published a Labour market transformation article providing an update on the transformation of labour market statistics. It is currently planned that the Transformed Labour Force Survey will become the primary source of information on the labour market from September 2024.

More quality and methodology information (QMI) on strengths, limitations, appropriate uses, and how the data were created is available in our LFS QMI report.

Our LFS performance and quality monitoring reports provide data on response rates and other quality-related issues for the LFS.

We are responsible for NEET statistics for the UK, published within this release. Estimates of the number of young people who are NEET within the countries of the UK and for subnational areas are the responsibility of the Department for Education for England, and the devolved administrations for each of the other countries.

6.Strengths and limitations

The figures in this bulletin come from the Labour Force Survey (LFS). Results from sample surveys are always estimates and not precise figures. As the number of people available in the sample gets smaller, the variability of the estimates that we can make from that sample size gets larger. In general, changes in the numbers and rates reported in this bulletin between three-month periods are small and are not usually greater than can be explained by sampling variability.

Our Sampling variability dataset shows sampling variability for estimates of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) derived from the LFS.

Sector Reaction

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Being unemployed at the start of your career has a lifelong impact – and hits your earnings for the rest of your life.

“The UK must never allow mass youth unemployment to take hold and blight lives.

“We need real help now to get young people the chance to develop their skills and build their experience of paid work.

“And we need action to end the reliance on insecure precarious work that particularly affects young workers – every job should be a good job.

“The general election is a vital chance to reset our labour market.

“The New Deal for Working People will be a game changer for young workers.

“It will ban zero-hours contracts. It will end the use of fire and rehire to water down pay and conditions. And it will protect young workers from being unfairly sacked from their first day in the job.”