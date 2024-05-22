Rishi announces the General Election will be on the 4th July 2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the General Election will be on the 4th July 2024 in an outside broadcast in front of Number 10 in the rain. So with the upcoming election, what does this mean for Further Education, Work Based Learning, Apprenticeships, Skills, Employability and post 16 qualifications?

Here are the sector reactions to the 4th July General Election announcement

Responding to the calling of a General Election for July 4, Pepe Di’Iasio, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“Whoever forms the next government will have the opportunity to invest in education and set a course towards a brighter future. All political parties should make it a priority in their manifesto to commit to providing schools and colleges with the funding and staff they require to deliver a great education for all children and young people.

“Education is vital for the life chances of the next generation, as well as for ensuring the prosperity of our country by providing the workforce with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive. For too long education has been seen as a drain on current resources, rather than an investment in future success. Over the next few months, all parties and candidates will have the chance to right this wrong and we urge them to grasp that opportunity.”

“We look forward to working with all parties in the best interests of children and young people.”

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“This is a vital election for working families.

“After 14 long years of stagnant living standards, run-down public services and soaring poverty,the country desperately needs change – and a plan to repair and rebuild Britain.

“The New Deal for Working People will make work pay and improve rights and protections for millions.And the Green Prosperity Plan will deliver much-needed investment and good jobs across the UK.

“We can’t carry on with the same broken, unequal way of doing things. We need a country where everybody and every community can thrive.”

Responding to the announcement of a General Election, REC Chief Executive Neil Carberry said:

“Economic growth and competitiveness need to be at the heart of this election campaign. A vibrant economy is the only way to higher wages, better public services, and lower taxes. We have highlighted paths to all of that in our manifesto document by using the insights of recruiters who have a front-line view to how we get there.

“Any plan for competitiveness is fundamentally about the talent and application of our British workforce. In the next few weeks, politicians must show that they really get today’s labour market. From helping people build skills to investment in transport and childcare, there is a lot to do. But it starts with understanding that workers and businesses need a more flexible approach than in the past, and that our regulation, skills and tax systems need to keep up.

“The UK has a tight labour supply – we need to make the most of it. The cost to the UK economy in lost wages and profits could be up to £39 billion every year – the equivalent of two whole Elizabeth Lines – if we do get it wrong. “