Leicester College student wins National Student of the Year at Peter Jones Foundation awards 2024

Shazin McCook, a student at the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy (PJEA) at Leicester College has won the National Student of the Year category at the Peter Jones Foundation national awards.

Shazin received her award at a special ceremony from Peter Jones CBE, Dragon on the BBC’s hit series Dragons’ Den. Shazin is now recognised as the Inspirational Student of the Year for the PJEA in the College’s academic cohort for 2023-2024.

Each finalist studied at the PJEA within their respective colleges and has developed their businesses as part of the PJEA programme. Shazin McCook is studying on the PJEA Enterprise and Entrepreneurship BTEC Level 3 at Leicester College and is working on her own business, focusing on Jamaican cuisine and fusion dishes.

Commenting on her award, Shazin said: “To actually win the award was so unexpected and when I heard the winner’s introduction, I didn’t even realise that they were talking about me! I feel like I’ve achieved so much in the two years since I moved to Leicester and despite a few challenges in my personal life, I’ve always focused on getting all of my assignments done in time and attending every class. My cuisine is so authentic, bringing out my Jamaican heritage, and it’s created a real demand.

“The teachers at the College have provided great moral support and advice that I’ve been able to apply to my business. In the future, as well as developing my own business, I would really like to create job opportunities for others by opening a centre for people who can’t read or write to help with their employability.”

Beena Ghattoraya, Programme Lead at Leicester College, nominated Shazin for the award and added: “Since moving from Jamaica two years ago, Shazin has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability, embracing a completely new academic system with determination and grace. Despite some personal challenges that she has faced, she consistently prioritises her academic commitments and strives for excellence, earning distinctions across all her subjects.

“Shazin has truly been an exceptional student in every regard, going above and beyond in all her commitments. Her hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to both her education and her community made her an ideal candidate for the National Student of the Year award. At Leicester College, we firmly believe that Shazin deserves this recognition for her outstanding contributions and achievements.”

Leicester College became a Peter Jones Enterprise Academy in 2012 and staff champion enterprise education amongst their students. The College offers two level 3 courses at the PJEA and qualifications focus on furthering the aspirations of young entrepreneurs aged 16 and over who have the determination to turn their ideas into reality and start their own businesses.

The College offers Level 3 BTEC Enterprise and Entrepreneurship (Peter Jones Enterprise Academy). On completion of two years, students achieve the equivalent of three A levels and also progression to Level 4 Cert in Innovation and Entrepreneurship. This is in partnership with De Montfort University, with progression to the full degree at the university after one year of completion with Leicester College.