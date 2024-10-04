The skills gap requires an innovative approach – bring the sports sector on board 

A global skills crisis looms; a challenge as vast as this calls for an innovative approach. The Skills England task force will be crucial in delivering a cohesive skills strategy but should bring sports organisations on board for maximum impact.

Sport is bigger than any one of us. It unites communities, brings people together, and serves as a bridge across societal divides. Harnessing the power of sport could be an important ingredient in successfully addressing the UK’s skills shortage; we should use its reach and influence to connect with local communities and energise the workforce. If we are to overcome the widening skills gap, we’ll need this level of innovation and commitment from every corner of society – including sports.

We’re facing a global skills crisis. More than a billion workers are at risk of being left behind by the rapid pace of technological change and shifting economic demands. It’s challenging British businesses, too, with three out of four struggling to find the talent they need. The impact on productivity, investment, and economic growth is undeniable.

To overcome it, we’ll need to reach into local communities and develop a cohesive national skills strategy.

That’s where the government’s newly formed Skills England task force comes in. It represents an important move to combat the skills deficit. This task force, designed to drive the development of a flexible and future-proof workforce, is a welcome step toward ensuring Britain remains competitive in the global economy. But the real key to its success will be reaching and engaging local communities effectively.

Skills, like sports, are essential components of our soft power. If we want to keep UK businesses competitive on the world stage, we’ll need a population equipped for the developments and innovations of the 21st century. A lack of skills undermines business confidence, ties up investment, and pumps the brakes on productivity. And at the end of the day, that hurts our economy. Skills England must make that clear to all sections of society, elevating the discussion and driving action.

The Skills England Bill isn’t just about this task force, though. It will also include reforms to the apprenticeship levy. By offering more flexibility in how apprenticeship funding is used, businesses can tailor programmes to meet their unique needs and invest in long-term employee development. However, there’s a delicate balance to be struck. While upskilling current employees is vital, we must not lose sight of the role apprenticeships play in social mobility, particularly for young people and those from underserved communities.

Apprenticeships, in the main, offer driven young people hands-on, practical experience that they can use to climb the ranks and establish stable, rewarding careers. They extend a helping hand in a way that other skills development approaches cannot and are a mechanism for positive social change.

If the number of apprenticeships starts to surge, businesses will begin to acquire the skills they’ve been crying out for, and social mobility will accelerate. Skills England is right to put apprenticeships on the priority list.

When you combine the structured training of apprenticeships with the social impact and reach of sports organisations, you create a powerful force for change. At Maikai, I’ve seen how sports clubs can become drivers of local economic growth by offering job opportunities and skills development programmes. These initiatives go far beyond the playing field, creating real social transformation in the communities they serve.

Sports organisations are uniquely positioned to support Skills England in its mission. They are deeply embedded in their communities and have an unmatched understanding of their needs, challenges, and aspirations. Their influence extends far beyond the game; strong relationships with local businesses and institutions make them the ideal partners in shaping workforce development strategies.

This local insight could be invaluable for Skills England. Sports clubs and organisations witness firsthand the skills gaps that businesses struggle with daily, and their proximity to the community means they’re well-equipped to help address these challenges.

By collaborating with sports bodies, Skills England can design targeted and effective interventions that resonate at a grassroots level, engaging people where they are and drawing them into the national skills strategy.

The UK has the opportunity to lead the way in building a workforce ready for the 21st century – one that is equipped to meet the demands of innovation and new technologies while also promoting social equity and reducing inequality.

Sports organisations can be a critical part of this transformation. Their ability to inspire, engage, and mobilise communities is unparalleled, and their potential to contribute to workforce development is vast. Let’s not miss the opportunity to bring them on board and leverage their influence to make the UK’s skills strategy a success.

Fostering partnerships with sports organisations and supercharging apprenticeship opportunities should be key parts of Skills England’s approach and will help to drive sustainable economic growth. Skills England has the chance to leave an enduring legacy.

By David Ellis, CEO and founder of Maikai