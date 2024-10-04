World Teachers Day: Apprentice turned teacher encourages others to consider a career in the classroom

An award-winning apprentice who has turned his knowledge into a career in teaching is encouraging others to consider working in the classroom to mark World Teachers Day.

Josh Read-Strahan scooped Apprentice of the Year at the 2023 Oxfordshire Apprenticeship Awards and now applies his life skills into a full-time role at St Philip and James School near Jericho.

Born and raised in Oxford, Josh supports pupils with one-to-one development plus numeracy, handwriting, reading and spelling skills. It follows the completion of a Level 2 Community Activator Coach and Level 3 Teaching Assistant apprenticeship with city-based registered training provider Ignite Training.

Josh combined his time studying an apprenticeship by working in school and community environments with children and adults. He believes developing skills on the job and tackling real-life scenarios as part of his learning has enhanced his confidence, communication and supportive skillsets.

And now he wants others to relish in the power of apprenticeships and aspire towards a career in teaching or coaching.

“I loved all sports growing up,” said Josh. “But I had never considered it as a career, or how I could use sport as a steppingstone to something I’d enjoy.

“My apprenticeships with Ignite Training exposed me to all types of scenarios from coaching on the pitch to teaching in the classroom. Teaching really resonated with me, and now I love it.

“Before my apprenticeship I was quite shy and would keep interactions with people to a minimum. I’d like to think my communication, confidence and understanding of situations has come on leaps and bounds which has really helped me settle into my new role.

“For me, perseverance and patience are essential in teaching. Some children might not understand initial instructions and therefore require additional attention to detail.

“My advice to anyone considering a career in teaching would be to go for it. I enjoy every day of my new role, and already have had great experiences from opportunities presented to me.”

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, World Teachers Day champions the role of teachers and how they transform education on a global scale. The day also considers the way ahead for the profession and support required so teachers can operate to their true potential.

Neville Algar, Head of Education at Ignite Training, reiterated that the role of teacher is never restricted to the boundaries of a classroom.

“Josh’s story epitomises how a tailored approach to learning can help individuals aspire to become the best version of themselves,” said Justin. “Teaching is never exclusive to school environments and applies in the real-world too through apprenticeships.

“World Teachers Day is an opportunity to recognise this and increase people’s awareness and understanding of how vocational programmes can support the personal development of new and existing members of staff within an organisation.

“We’re pleased to hear Josh is thriving in his new role as a teaching assistant and wish him every success moving forwards.”

Based in Oxford but operating nationally, Ignite Training delivers a portfolio of training services to individuals, schools, professional sports clubs, charities and other organisations.

Apprenticeship standards range from GCSE to foundation degree equivalents and cover coaching, content creation, teaching, leadership and management.