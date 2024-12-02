Rob Nitsch discusses Collaboration and Professionalisation at FAB2024

We catch up with Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB), Chief Executive, Rob Nitsch at the FAB Annual conference. Rob discusses the importance of collaboration as we navigate the new skills system that is being developed by our new Government.

Rob reflects on the two-day FAB2024 conference, which was titled Leading a Strong and Sustainable Assessment Sector. Rob discusses the importance of collaboration, with different stakeholders in the sector, through to the regulators from across England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland working together. The impact of AI and the fast moving world of tech and how it is impacting awarding organisations and the future of assessment.

Rob also discusses the importance of Professionalisation in the sector and providing a distinct career path for everyone in Awarding Organisations. Rob explores how Awarding Organisations much continually develop their staff with training and accreditation.

Check out the video with Rob Nitsch below: