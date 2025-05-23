Students worried about the impact of AI on future employability 

Jisc’s latest student perceptions of AI report 2025 shows more needs to be done to ensure students are partners not passengers with artificial intelligence (AI)

The latest report from Jisc reveals that while UK students are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) as an essential part of their academic and personal lives, they are increasingly calling for clearer guidance, fairer access, and a greater say in how AI is integrated into education.

Now in its third year, the student perceptions of AI report 2025 , based on in-depth discussions with over 170 students and learners across UK further and higher education (FE and HE), and survey data from Jisc members, highlights how students are navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Michael Webb, head of AI at Jisc, said of the report:

“The value of Jisc’s student perceptions of AI report is that it allows students to be part of the growing conversation around AI, ensuring their concerns and their insight inform our overall approach.

“As AI continues to become increasingly integrated into our everyday lives it’s not surprising that students are voicing their concerns over how this will impact their future career prospects. They are keen to get involved now in the development of policy and regulation to ensure fairness and ethical use is at the heart of AI adoption, but further support is needed around career guidance in the age of AI.

“It’s reassuring to hear students express concerns about relying too heavily on AI, particularly when it comes to the impact on the quality of their work. It suggests they’re thinking critically about how they use these tools – not just turning to them as a last-minute fix. That kind of awareness is encouraging both for educators and future employers.

“In this report we outline a number of practical recommendations to support students as they continue to use AI in education and beyond, but our biggest recommendation is to keep students in the conversation around AI adoption. Students want to be partners, not passengers in the development of AI, and their input is vital.”

Key findings

Students are using AI tools such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Grammarly daily – not just for study support but also for job preparation, mental health advice, and managing daily tasks. From writing and revision to accessibility and group collaboration, students are using AI in increasingly sophisticated ways.

Despite widespread use, students also highlighted several challenges relating to AI adoption.

Concerns include:

Employability: This is the biggest concern outlined by students. They fear AI will disrupt entry-level job markets and devalue their existing skills. Students also worry they won’t develop the AI skills they need for the jobs they want.

Equity: Unequal access to AI – particularly premium tools – is deepening the digital divide, disproportionately affecting disadvantaged students.

Data privacy and misinformation: Students are worried about how their data is used and their ability to spot deep fakes or biased outputs.

Skills loss: There’s growing unease about over-reliance on AI diminishing creativity, communication, and critical thinking.

Students see huge potential in AI – particularly when supported by responsible integration and inclusive policy development. They overwhelmingly want to be involved in shaping how AI is used in education and to prepare for future careers.

The report recommends:

Consistent policies on AI use across departments and institutions, clearly defining acceptable academic use and misconduct.

Embedding AI literacy into the curriculum, including prompt writing, output verification, and ethical use. It is essential students fully understand the limitations of what AI can and cannot do.

Support for employability, with practical training and career guidance for an AI-enhanced job market developed in collaboration with industry leaders and employers.

Greater insight into fair access to AI tools to avoid widening the digital divide for disadvantaged students, providing support for access where needed.

Guidance on data privacy and IP protection, helping students understand how to safely interact with AI tools, and providing advice and guidance around areas of concern such as deep fakes.

A balanced approach, ensuring face-to-face student teacher interaction – such as personalised feedback and discussion – with a strong focus on developing essential human skills such as creativity, critical thinking and communication remains central to learning.

The report also highlights emerging trends, including the use of AI for mental health support and a growing sense of anxiety among students about the pace of technological change.