Teacher shortages deny nearly a third of poorer pupils’ access to Computer Science A-Level

New polling from Teach First highlights the impact of the growing teacher recruitment crisis, with pupils in the most disadvantaged areas being locked out of key A-Level subjects due to a lack of trained teachers.

A new poll has found that among schools offering A-levels, almost a third (31%) of schools in the poorest communities do not offer computer science A-Level due to a lack of teachers trained in that subject — nearly three times the rate in the wealthiest areas (11%). The charity argues this leaves thousands of pupils from poorer backgrounds shut out of one of the best-paid career paths, at a time when skills in computing and AI are becoming critical to many top job opportunities.

The polling, carried out by Teacher Tapp, also highlights a wider issue, with students studying in poorer areas unable to study other vital subjects at A-Level due to a lack of trained teachers in specific subjects:

Almost 1 in 10 schools in the poorest areas (9%) do not offer physics A-Level due to a lack of trained teachers in physics, compared to just 1% of schools in the most affluent areas.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of schools in the poorest areas do not offer French A-level and 17% do not offer Spanish, compared to just 3% and 6% respectively in wealthier schools.

17% of schools in the poorest areas said they do not offer music A-level, over triple the rate in the most affluent (5%).

The scale of the teacher shortage in the country’s poorest areas is stark. More than 1 in 6 (17%) of all schools lack a computer science teacher who completed their ITT in that subject. With around 3,500 secondary schools in the country, this means roughly 600 schools are without a trained computer science teacher, exacerbating the barriers disadvantaged pupils face in accessing the subjects that shape the future economy.

The polling has found the lack of trained teachers across different subjects is most acutely felt in the poorest areas:

Nearly twice as many schools in the poorest communities (23%) do not have a trained computer science teacher, compared to those in the wealthiest areas (13%).

One in ten (10%) of schools in the poorest areas lack a trained physics teacher, compared to just 4% in the wealthiest areas.

Schools in the poorest areas are almost twice as likely to not have a trained maths teacher compared to those in the most affluent areas (7% vs 4%).

Schools in the poorest areas are three times more likely to said they do not have a trained Music teacher (7% vs 2%).

Teach First is calling for urgent action to address the teacher recruitment and retention crisis, warning that failure to act could derail the government’s target of 6,500 additional teachers and undermine its commitments to opportunity and economic growth. Ahead of the upcoming Spending Review, the charity urges the government to ensure adequate funding for education and schools in order to:

Raise teacher salaries to reach the top third of graduate earnings by 2030, securing a strong pipeline of future talent.

Restore pay for teacher trainees on employment-based routes to 2010 real-terms levels — a 9% rise on 2024 figures — so those training on the job can afford to do so.

Restore pay for teacher trainees on employment-based routes to 2010 real-terms levels — a 9% rise on 2024 figures — so those training on the job can afford to do so. Expand pay premiums for teachers in shortage subjects working in poorer communities, to safeguard access to vital subjects like STEM, Modern Languages and Music in every school.

Commenting on these results, Russell Hobby, CEO of Teach First, said:

“The impact of a great teacher goes far beyond the classroom – they open futures. But right now, too many young people are being locked out of studying A-Levels like computer science because there simply aren’t enough trained teachers. This blocks pupils from poorer areas from some of the best-paid careers in a fast-growing tech and AI-driven economy.

“If we do not act now, we won’t just fail these young people — we’ll hold our country back. The government must act in the Spending Review: raise teacher pay, support those teaching in the schools and subjects that need them most, and make sure every pupil has access to the opportunities they deserve.”

Belinda Chapple, Headteacher of Caterham High School, said:

“Across the country, schools like mine are making difficult choices because of the national staffing shortages in key subjects. We’ve struggled to recruit computer science teachers, like many other schools, removing a key career pathway for our A-Level students. We urgently need increased funding for disadvantaged schools, increased teacher pay and additional pay premiums to attract subject experts to the schools that need them most—otherwise, we risk narrowing futures and deepening inequality for a generation.”