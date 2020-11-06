 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Time to take stock of what has happened to jobs and workers during the first phase of the pandemic

Details
Hits: 954

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Elena Magrini, Senior Analyst, Centre for Cities

Where has been hardest hit economically by the first lockdown? 

Combining data from the use of the furlough scheme, unemployment related claims and job postings reveals which places are entering this second phase of the pandemic in a weaker position

Last week was supposed to mark the end of the Government’s flagship policy to protect jobs during the pandemic – the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Many things have changed in the labour market since its introduction back in March, and with a new lockdown just announced for the coming month, this is a good time to take stock of what has happened to jobs and workers during the first phase of the pandemic.

We have done so using the three most timely indicators we currently have about local labour markets:

  1. Furlough data
  2. Claimant count
  3. Job postings

This is what we found:

1. Furlough data

While many places have relied heavily on the furlough scheme during the first lockdown, some have reduced its use more quickly than others.

Overall, over 9.6 million workers in the UK – approximately one in three – have benefited from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme for at least a three-week period since the beginning of March.

Spatially, there has been great variation in the popularity of the scheme. On one hand of the spectrum, over 40 per cent of eligible workers in Crawley have used the scheme for some time since March. Similarly, more than 35 per cent did in Burnley and Birmingham. In contrast, only one in four working residents in Cambridge, Peterborough and Reading have used the scheme at any point over the past six months.

On top of that, there has been great variation in how places have been phasing out the use of the scheme. As of the end of August, Stoke and Sunderland for example had half the take up rate on the furlough scheme than Slough and Birmingham, despite all these places having the same level of overall use of the scheme, meaning that recovery can require a different pace even when similar levels of jobs have been affected.

2. Claimant count

Unemployment claims are high not just in weaker economies, but in some otherwise successful cities too.

While official statistics lag a few months behind, the claimant count data, which looks at the number of people claiming benefits for the primary reason of being unemployed, can give us an initial indication of which places are being hit hardest.

The most striking finding this measure reveals is that it is not just the typical suspects, but some otherwise successful cities too that are seeing concerningly large increases in the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits.

Future of Apprenticeships: The biggest change has been in the world of external quality assurance of end-point assessment
Featured Article
#FoA2020 - My end-point assessment reflections following the Future of
The impact of Covid-19 on the England Apprenticeship scheme
Featured Article
#FoA2020 - The Future Of Apprenticeships 2020 I remember at age 13 att
Streamed your way through lockdown? This is what binge-watching can teach us about closing Britainâ€™s skills gap
Featured Article
Do you remember your first campfire experience? The sunâ€™s gone down,

As of mid-September, Birmingham, Hull and Blackpool were the three cities with the highest claimant count rate, but Slough and Luton were also in the top 10, despite having below average claimant count rates back in March.

3. Job postings

Job postings are struggling to recover everywhere, but especially in places where working from home is more popular and high-street footfall lags behind.

Looking at the other side of the coin – the availability of new job opportunities – helps us understand how easy it is (or not) for people currently unemployed to find a job.

Given the circumstances, it is not surprising that job postings are overall down by 46 per cent compared to this time last year. But what it is most striking is that job postings, particularly in local services businesses such as cafes, restaurants and shops, are particularly low in places where more people are able to work from home and the high street is struggling more to recover.

London is close to the extreme on these measures: overall job postings in the capital are down by 52 per cent compared to last year, and job postings in local services businesses are down by 57 per cent.

Whose labour markets have been hit hardest?

Combining the findings from the three measures reveals the places whose labour markets have been hit hardest since March.

London and Manchester, are in the top 20 for all three indicators, but hardest hit are three towns whose economy is heavily reliant on airports and international travel:

  1. Crawley
  2. Luton, and
  3. Slough

In contrast, suggesting they were among the least economically affected by the pandemic so far, among the bottom 20 places on all indicators, there are only three cities:

  1. Preston
  2. Barnsley, and
  3. Swansea

As we brace ourselves for a winter of renewed restrictions, it will be increasingly hard to find a job, particularly in some places.

The extension of the Job Retention Scheme for November and the consequent introduction of the Job Support Scheme will help those still attached to their employer through the months ahead, but it is unlikely enough jobs will be created for all those that have already been made redundant if restrictions continue to be in place.

In the short term, this means the Government needs to look into ways to give more support to people already unemployed, while setting out a plan for job creation to be implemented as soon as infection rates decline.

Elena Magrini, Senior Analyst, Centre for Cities

You may also be interested in these articles:

Future of Apprenticeships: The biggest change has been in the world of external quality assurance of end-point assessment
Featured Article
#FoA2020 - My end-point assessment reflections following the Future of
The impact of Covid-19 on the England Apprenticeship scheme
Featured Article
#FoA2020 - The Future Of Apprenticeships 2020 I remember at age 13 att
Streamed your way through lockdown? This is what binge-watching can teach us about closing Britain’s skills gap
Featured Article
Do you remember your first campfire experience? The sun’s gone down,
Failing to plug skills gaps will set us back on the road to recovery
Featured Article
As we reach the end of the eighth month of the pandemic, people’s at
Facing the major challenges of rapid demographic change, technological revolution and social inequality
Featured Article
When I joined the #CollegeoftheFuture Commission last year, our societ
The Future of End Point Assessment, plus my own reflections
Featured Article
I started my own End Point Assessment (#EPA) journey when I joined Inn
Apprenticeship, Social Mobility and the Levelling-Up Agenda – The Need for a More Ambitious Approach
Featured Article
What role should Apprenticeships have in supporting social mobility an
Construction Training in a Pandemic
Featured Article
Along with pretty much every other sector, COVID required construction
Gillian Keegan needs to free the National Careers Service to do its job
Featured Article
Unemployment is rising, the need for career guidance is greater than e
Tackling barriers to learning for disadvantaged students
Featured Article
On Tom Bewick’s topical and timely #SkillsWorld LIVE show last week
Commission’s Vision for the College of the Future is Alive & Well in the West Midlands
Featured Article
Already on the road that the Commission on the #CollegeoftheFuture set
Over a quarter of apprentices in the UK struggle with an unidentified learning difficulty, yet little is done to identify or support them. Why, asks Chris Quickfall?
Featured Article
Imagine driving a car that you couldn’t adjust for comfort or safety

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5085)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page