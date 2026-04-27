Porto Business School joins QS Responsible AI Consortium

Porto Business School is integrating into the QS Responsible AI Consortium, a global initiative led by Quacquarelli Symonds that brings together some of the world’s most forward-thinking institutions to shape the future of artificial intelligence with responsibility, ethics, and human impact at its core.

By joining this consortium, Porto Business School stands alongside schools such as IE Business School, Imperial Business School, London Business School, Corvinus University of Budapest, Luiss Business School, and others, reinforcing its position as a European hub for innovation-driven, responsible leadership.

Created to foster collaboration between academia and industry, the QS Responsible AI Consortium enables institutions to co-develop frameworks, share best practices, and advance the ethical adoption of AI across education and business ecosystems.



Its mission: ensure that AI technologies are developed and deployed in ways that are transparent, inclusive, and aligned with societal values.

For Porto Business School one of the leading business schools in Portugal, this milestone reflects a long-term commitment to embedding AI into its academic, research, and institutional strategy as a technological driver, as well as a catalyst for responsible transformation. The School is aims to prepare leaders to face the challenges of a global, digital, and sustainable world.

“To lead the future, we must actively design it. As an AI-first business school, Porto Business School is committed to an AI-by-design approach that integrates technology, ethics, and leadership. Through the Responsible AI Consortium, we reinforce our conviction that meaningful innovation only happens when bold ambition goes hand in hand with ethical responsibility and a clear human purpose,” affirms José Esteves, Dean of Porto Business School.

This collaboration will allow the School to contribute to and benefit from a global ecosystem focused on redefining how AI is taught, governed, and applied. It will also strengthen the School’s capacity to prepare leaders with the skills and mindset needed to navigate complex technological landscapes while making decisions towards a sustainable and inclusive impact. In addition, addition, it creates opportunities for students, faculty, and partners to engage with international perspectives and emerging best practices.

As AI continues to reshape industries, societies, and the future of work, Porto Business School is positioning itself not only at the forefront of innovation but at the centre of a global movement that ensures technology serves people, and not the other way around. Through this step, the School further reinforces its role as a forward-looking institution committed to combining progress, responsibility, and human-centred leadership.

