 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How can universities maintain hybrid education across the UK as network demands become increasingly complex?

Details
Hits: 809

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Magnus Bjornsson, CEO at Men&Mice

Network management is key to maintaining online higher education 

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the biggest disruption to global higher education in the modern era. Like every other facet of UK society, universities had to rapidly adjust to a world in which close physical proximity became dangerous, making traditional lectures impossible.

At the beginning of the pandemic, UK higher education institutions had to abruptly shift to online learning formats to guarantee some form of educational continuity for their students. This process was not easy, with universities confronted with the challenge of how to provide comprehensive learning within the limits of a purely online learning environment.

Given the rapid pace of events during the opening stages of the pandemic, universities could be forgiven for any technological teething issues. However, the UK is now over a year into pandemic restrictions and, with partial online teaching set to continue for many universities into the 2021 autumn term, students will expect their education be delivered as seamlessly as possible.

The onus is on universities to support the COVID generation of students as best they can, and so they must manage their complex IT infrastructures as efficiently as possible to avoid hampering class time with brownouts and outages.

The increasingly complex network infrastructure of universities

Even before the increased network demands of the pandemic, digital transformation was driving an increasing complexity of university networks.

After all, educational institutions are now powered by dynamic and multi-layered network environments. On-campus mobile connectable devices keep proliferating, while teaching practices, educational resources and administration continue to migrate to collaborative online platforms and virtual learning environments.

Needless to say, COVID-19 triggered a huge increase in online educational activity. As the world shifted online, university networks have borne through a heavy increase in traffic. Further exacerbating university network strain are the security and optimisation needs from a flood of personal devices (BYOD) being connected to the network, an increased reliance on the internet of things (IoT) and a steady migration of data and services to the cloud. All of these trends have been greatly accelerated by the pandemic.

The matter of guaranteeing network stability is one of effective IP address management (IPAM), which for education institutions is a complicated task. On any given university network, you are likely to find a range of different Unix/Linux or Windows devices, as well as any array of public or private cloud services. This infrastructure is supported by multiple servers that must be monitored by IT teams if uptime is to be guaranteed – this is no small feat.

If assessment goes wrong this summer, we must not scapegoat our teachers
Exclusive Articles
There have long been calls to reform our broken examination system, wi
How a modern, AI-driven network can propel your university toward a successful next normal
Exclusive Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented and formidable challen
The Skills Billâ€™s challenges for Independent Training Providers
Exclusive Articles
#LevellingUp Skills AELP set out with a really ambitious four-day onli

Without a unified overview or centralised access control, this diverse network topology poses increasingly complex challenges, threatening IP infrastructure stability and network uptime upon which online education is fundamentally supported.

Managing university network infrastructure

In supporting university networks in the face of rapid digital transformation, the heavy lifting falls upon the unseen dynamics of network connectivity – this is the interplay between domain name systems (DNS), dynamic host configuration protocol (DHCP) and IPAM. Collectively, managing this networking infrastructure is known as DDI.

Through DDI, network infrastructure data can be consolidated into a single pane of glass – a term used in IT management that describes the highly valued quality of unifying data and interfaces from several sources in a single view. This enables IT teams to maintain centralised network overview and control so that they can deal with issues in the IT environment before they result in disruption to online education. This brings much needed stability to highly dynamic education infrastructures that need to meet increased network strain.

There is no telling when in-person university classes and courses will resume. Indeed, it is likely that an increasing digitalisation of learning outside of the traditional class format may now become a norm even beyond the pandemic. This being the case, universities have a duty to their students to optimise their networks and prevent downtime which may impact their studies. After all, prospective new students, who are now well-used to online learning, will take note of which universities will best guarantee their educations.

Magnus Bjornsson, CEO at Men&Mice

You may also be interested in these articles:

The time has come to SHOUT about student sexual harassment
Exclusive Articles
#EveryonesInvited - sshOUTing about student sexual harassment Those of
If assessment goes wrong this summer, we must not scapegoat our teachers
Exclusive Articles
There have long been calls to reform our broken examination system, wi
How a modern, AI-driven network can propel your university toward a successful next normal
Exclusive Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented and formidable challen
The Skills Bill’s challenges for Independent Training Providers
Exclusive Articles
#LevellingUp Skills AELP set out with a really ambitious four-day onli
Degree Apprenticeships – Passing or Failing the Social Mobility Test?
Exclusive Articles
Ever since their launch in 2015 Degree Apprenticeships have been criti
Is the UK still top of the class when it comes to international education?
Exclusive Articles
Will the UK remain a world leader in education following recent govern
Looking to the future of assessment
Exclusive Articles
At the heart of our vision to promote and advance learning is the deep
Recovery and renewal: 5 ways we can ensure sustained recovery and prosperity for all
Exclusive Articles
The successful vaccine rollout means our economy is reopening and star
Learning the lessons from Lockdown: Colleges and COVID-19
Exclusive Articles
Last March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK entered into a nation
Upskilling and Employability Challenges in the Events Sector
Exclusive Articles
What does the Release of @Zoom Events Means for Event Management Roles
Fast track your career by upskilling to data science and data engineering
Exclusive Articles
Data exists in vast quantities in every business. Statista for example
Improving the quality assurance of initial teacher education is welcome
Exclusive Articles
As the Education and Training Foundation’s (@E_T_Foundation) Nationa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5783)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page