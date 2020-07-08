Sector Response to Rishi Sunak's Summer Economic Statement

The Chancellor @RishiSunak has given his Summer Statement. The focus of the Chancellor's Summer Statement was a #PlanForJobs - with a three-point plan: support jobs, create jobs and protect jobs.

As part of the plan to support jobs, a Job Retention Bonus will be introduced to help firms keep furloughed workers. UK employers will receive a one-off bonus of £1,000 for each furloughed employee who is still employed as of 31 January 2021.

Late last night, the Treasury announced that Rishi was going to launch a New £2bn Kickstart Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for young people. The Kickstart Scheme has been launched to create hundreds of thousands of new, fully subsidised jobs for young people across the country. Those aged 16-24, claiming Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment, will be eligible. Funding available for each six-month job placement will cover 100% of the National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week – and employers will be able to top this wage up.

A total of £1.6 billion will be invested in scaling up employment support schemes, training and apprenticeships to help people looking for a job. Young people, who are amongst the worst hit by the crisis, will benefit from this. This includes:

Businesses will be given £2,000 for each new apprentice they hire under the age of 25 . This is i n addition to the existing £1,000 payment the Government already provides for new 16-18-year-old apprentices and those aged under 25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan .

. This is i . A £111 million investment to triple the scale of traineeships in 2020-21 ensuring more young people have access to high quality training .

. £17 million of funding to triple the number of sector-based work academy placements in 2020-21 .

. Nearly £900 million to double the number of work coaches to 27,000 .

. Over a quarter of a million more young people to benefit from an extra £32 million investment in the National Careers Service.

Creating jobs

The plan will also create tens of thousands of jobs through bringing forward work on £8.8 billion of new infrastructure, decarbonisation and maintenance projects.

This includes a £3 billion green investment package that could help support around 140,000 green jobs and upgrade buildings and reduce emissions.

As part of this package, homeowners and landlords in England will be able to apply for vouchers from a £2 billion Green Homes Grant scheme this year to pay for green improvements such as loft, wall and floor insulation. This could save some households hundreds of pounds a year on their energy bills while creating thousands of jobs for tradespeople.

And a £1 billion programme will make public buildings, including schools and hospitals, greener, helping the country meet its ambitions of achieving Net Zero by 2050, whilst investing in our future prosperity.

In addition, £5.8 billion will be spent on shovel-ready construction projects to get Britain building. This includes:

£1.5 billion for hospital maintenance and upgrades.

£100 million for our local roads network.

Over £1 billion to start to rebuild schools in the worst condition in England, plus £760 million this year for key maintenance work on schools and FE colleges.

£1 billion for local projects to boost local economic recovery in the places that need it most.

£142 million for court maintenance to repair around 100 courts across England.

Protecting jobs

The plan will also protect jobs. The tourism and hospitality sectors are massive employers in the UK and have been severely impacted by the pandemic due to necessary closures to protect public health. 80% of hospitality firms stopped trading in April and 1.4 million hospitality workers have been furloughed – the highest proportions of any sector.

Ensuring there is enough demand as businesses reopen is key to helping these businesses recover and have the confidence to protect jobs and rehire. Therefore, to encourage people to safely return to eating out at restaurants the Government’s new Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme will provide a 50% reduction for sit-down meals in cafes, restaurants and pubs across the UK from Monday to Wednesday every week throughout August 2020.

The rate of VAT applied on most tourism and hospitality-related activities will also be cut from 20% to 5%. This will save households around £160 per year on average and, together with the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme, will support over 2.4 million staff at over 150,000 businesses, helping them recover and reopen after the Covid-19 lockdown. This will give these businesses the confidence to maintain their staff, as more people get through the door and business activity kick-starts again.

So what does the sector think about the Chancellor's Summer Economic Statement?

Robert Halfon, Chair of the Education Select Committee said:

"This is an inspirational apprenticeships and skills package and something I have been campaigning for a long time. Serious finance for apprenticeships, for traineeships and for jobs.

"These measures will help business support our young people climb back up the skills ladder of opportunity and will help us rebuild an Apprenticeships and Skills nation, once again."

Association of Employment and Learning Providers Chief Executive Mark Dawe said:

“The Chancellor clearly understands that apprenticeships work and give real jobs to young people with high quality training. The scale of the challenge means that a financial incentive was an absolute necessity to get more employers on board and we believe that today’s announcements will help achieve that aim. As he said, we can’t lose this generation of young people.

"The big question is will a young person on the Kickstart scheme be able to start an apprenticeship on day one? Without this, the incentives for Kickstart will wipe out new starts for apprenticeships for the 18 month duration of this very attractive offer of wage support - a very unintended consequence. AELP will be seeking clarity on this as a matter of urgency.

"The advantage of apprenticeships and what Mr Sunak rightly labelled ‘proven’ traineeships is that providers can work closely with employers so that they available in a big city like Liverpool and in a tiny hamlet in Cornwall. Young people don’t have to travel for miles to access training. AELP looks forward to working with government officials on the details to ensure that not a penny of the new investment is wasted but tripling the number of traineeships is a fantastic first step.

"In common with other teenage learners, it is about time that the training costs of 16 to 18 year old apprentices were met fully again by the DfE’s mainstream budgets instead of being funded out of the levy.”

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds Group, commented:

“We welcome the Government’s investment in training, guidance and work experience as a way to reduce unemployment – whether via traineeships, apprenticeships, technical training, or the Government’s Kickstart work placements or careers advice. These interventions may have the potential to tackle unemployment and help boost productivity, but only if they genuinely lead to new skills and real jobs at the end. The Kickstart Scheme in particular is a concern if the young people offered them do not come out with some official recognition of the skills gained to allow them to get a job elsewhere, or better still, the guarantee of a job at the end of it. If this is not the case it’s just a sticking plaster solution, or even a ‘revolving door’ back to the unemployment queue.

“While it’s encouraging to hear the Chancellor announce investment in job centres, if we are to truly counter rising unemployment, we must provide people with the support they need to gain the right skills to access meaningful employment in their region that lasts beyond a six month guarantee. And we desperately need adequate levels of funding to pay for this. In our report published this month we called on the Government to urgently redirect existing skills funding, from the National Skills Fund, to create ‘Lifelong Learning & Employment Hubs’ within the areas most impacted by unemployment to act as a ‘one-stop-skills-and-jobs-shop’, to support reskilling back into meaningful employment.”

Chief Executive of Youth Futures Foundation, Anna Smee, commented:

"We are delighted that the Government has been listening. The proposed measures, outlined in the Chancellor’s statement today, particularly the new Kickstart Scheme, mirror the calls to action made by Youth Futures Foundation and our partners in the Youth Employment Group. Young people have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19 potentially leaving around a million not in education, training or work.

"This incredibly bold £2 billion programme could secure jobs for hundreds of thousands of young people. We now want to ensure that the most disadvantaged and vulnerable young people are able to access support to enable them to successfully negotiate the transition into the world of work and fulfil their potential."