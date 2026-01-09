Why Intergenerational Practice Could be the Key to Stronger, more Connected Communities 

When we talk about care and education, we usually picture separate worlds: nurseries, schools, and care homes, each operating in isolation. But what if we brought these worlds together?

That’s the idea behind intergenerational practice – creating meaningful connections between younger and older people through shared activities and experiences.

It sounds simple, but making it work safely and effectively requires more than enthusiasm. It needs a fully competent, well-trained workforce. Without the right skills, these sessions risk being superficial or even unsafe. Yet, with the right training, they become completely transformative.

What does intergenerational practice look like?

Last summer, I witnessed the power that intergenerational care can have first-hand at Apples and Honey Nightingale in Wandsworth. With two on-site nurseries located on the grounds of the care home, I watched on as nursery-aged children came together with elder residents to make music, read, and dance – all offering opportunities for play and movement.

I then watched as a group of Year 6 pupils from Finton House School joined the residents to take part in ‘The Grandfriends Club’ – a weekly meet up where relationships are formed through activities such as Scrabble tournaments, baking bread, and the sharing life stories.

The joy it brought was palpable, demonstrated through laughter, conversation, and friendships that span decades. One resident, 96-year-old Fay Garcia, told me how “it’s great to meet young children and their parents – it’s like having a new family”. One pupil I spoke to concurred: “Coming here is really fun and you can make friends – and it can boost your morale.”

But behind the scenes, there’s careful planning and professional expertise ensuring every interaction is enriching and inclusive. These sessions aren’t solely about having fun; they are a two-way opportunity for learning and development.

They combat loneliness, improve cognitive stimulation, and help to hone essential skills such as confidence, communication, and empathy. The World Health Organisation even identifies intergenerational practice as one of the most effective ways to tackle isolation, alongside policy and training.

Why developing skilled intergenerational practitioners matters

But bringing together two vulnerable groups – young children and older adults – is complex. The staff supporting these sessions require a deep understanding of safeguarding, developmental stages, communication strategies, and how to design activities that meet diverse physical, cognitive, and emotional needs.

Intergenerational practice is therefore a specialist area of work, rooted in specific methodologies that help practitioners build relationships, manage risk, and create meaningful interactions.

Because of this complexity, staff at Apples and Honey Nightingale undertake dedicated professional development focused on intergenerational care and education. This training goes beyond generalist early years or adult care qualifications, offering a framework that supports practitioners to apply evidence-informed approaches, plan purposeful sessions, and adapt activities responsively.

The focus of this training is on developing core competencies – from fostering empathy and communication across age groups, to recognising signs of discomfort or fatigue, to structuring reciprocal sessions that promote mutual benefit rather than one‑sided participation. These are not incidental skills; they require intentional learning and reflective practice.

This tailored approach allows the care home to address skills needs not fully covered by existing provision, while giving staff a clear pathway for developing specialist expertise in intergenerational work.

Having a coherent and recognised training pathway gives care homes and nurseries confidence that their staff can meet robust standards, while practitioners gain professional development that reflects the complexity and importance of their role in facilitating safe, inclusive, and impactful intergenerational relationships.

Strong practitioner expertise is what ultimately enables intergenerational practice to deliver the broader social benefits it is capable of.

A fruitful model for the future

Intergenerational practice isn’t just a nice idea – it’s a necessity. It can transform communities, fight isolation, and nurture the qualities that make societies thrive. As is demonstrated at Apples and Honey Nightingale, providing the workforce with dedicated training ensures staff are fully equipped to facilitate intergenerational relationship building with care, nuance, and skill.

On my visit, Judith shared a vision with me that I share wholeheartedly: “My hope is that every educational setting – from early years right up to university – and every care and social health organisation would have a position of responsibility for intergenerational practice, and would be developing that social cohesion which will help us heal our fractured society.”

That vision won’t happen on its own. It requires investment in professional development and collaboration between education and care providers. Imagine a future where learning and care aren’t confined to age groups, but where generations learn, play and support each other every day, within their own communities.

This future is possible – but only if we work together to make it a reality.

By Janet King, Sector Manager for Education and Childcare, NCFE