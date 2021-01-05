Government must cancel this month's vocational exams with no delay

Boris Johnson yesterday evening (4 Jan) announced new national restrictions which now include the closure of school and college buildings, except to the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

The new plans from the government will see primary school, secondary school and college buildings closed for the majority of pupils until February.

In the circumstances, DfE do not think it is possible for all exams in the summer to go ahead as planned, and will accordingly be working with Ofqual to consult rapidly to put in place alternative arrangements that will allow students to progress fairly.

However, public exams and vocational assessments scheduled to take place in January will still go ahead as planned.

Association of Colleges' Chief Executive, David Hughes has today (5 Jan) written to Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills calling for an immediate rethink on the decision to go ahead with this month's vocational exam series. Vocational and Technical exams begin today, despite the government's announcement last night to put the country into a third national lockdown and move learning online for the majority of students.

The instruction to schools and colleges is to provide remote learning for everyone apart from vulnerable children and the children of key workers (where these two groups cannot stay at home).

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said in his letter:

"Asking college staff and students to ignore that message to sit exams is simply untenable. It is patently not safe for them and their families, even with the best mitigations a college can put in place.

"To go ahead with this exam series now would also be unfair on students. The stress of the pandemic will undoubtedly affect their performance, probably has affected their preparation, and could lead to results which are potentially very unfair. On top of that, the different treatment of these VTQ students compared with their peers sitting GQs in the summer feels wrong and hard to defend."

The letter (see below) sets out the reasons AoC believes that exams should be cancelled, recognising the difficulties for students, parents and colleges.

The University and College Union (UCU) has also today (5 Jan) called for all vocational exams to be cancelled immediately alongside proposals not to go ahead with GCSEs and A levels.

The call comes as the Westminster government announced another national lockdown in England and imposed continued remote learning in further education colleges. A petition on the subject is already at over 100,000 signatures.

UCU head of Further Education Andrew Harden, said:

"If college campuses in England are not safe to the extent that remote learning will be in place until at least February then this government cannot justify asking staff and students to travel this week to institutions to sit exams. Staff and students will rightly be asking why summer exams are likely to be cancelled but those taking place now during a full national lockdown can go ahead.

"The government must give staff and students clarity and ensure a fair approach to grading using a different system such as teacher assessment. BTEC students faced a shambolic mess in 2020 with delays to results and it’s clear that once again they are an afterthought for this government. Staff and student safety must be the priority."

AoC letter in full:

Dear Gillian

Vocational & Technical examinations and assessments in January

I am writing to ask you to make an urgent decision to cancel the January exam series which begins this week for hundreds of thousands of students in colleges and in schools.

The Prime Minister’s clear and stark message to the nation last night will have driven home the need for all of us to ‘stay at home’ to defeat this virus. Asking college staff and students to ignore that message to sit exams is simply untenable. It is patently not safe for them and their families, even with the best mitigations a college can put in place.

To go ahead with this exam series now would also be unfair on students. The stress of the pandemic will undoubtedly affect their performance, probably has affected their preparation, and could lead to results which are potentially very unfair. On top of that, the different treatment of these VTQ students compared with their peers sitting GQs in the summer feels wrong and hard to defend.

There is a third pragmatic reason why I think you should cancel these exams; many colleges and schools will struggle to find staff willing to invigilate and manage the sittings. We know that lots of colleges rely on volunteer invigilators, many of whom are retired and therefore vulnerable. College leaders are very reluctant to ask them and their staff to put themselves at risk, and many have already made it clear that

they will not invigilate.

I recognise that cancelling at this late stage is a difficult decision, but I am certain from the outrage and strength of feeling I heard overnight from college leaders and students, that the decision would be widely welcomed. We stand ready to support you in any way that we can to help communicate and explain the reasoning.

We also are ready to support the work needed with DfE, Ofqual and the AOs to ensure that grades can be awarded, based largely on banked assessments. I understand that the AOs already have contingency plans to implement which can provide early assurance to students worried about how their grades will be assessed.

There are many other issues which we will want to discuss in the coming weeks, and I am preparing a letter setting them out which I aim to send to you before the end of this week. For now, though, I wanted to ask for your urgent attention and quick decision to end the stress and provide some certainty to hundreds of thousands of students.

I would, of course, be more than happy to discuss this with if that would be helpful and I am copying this letter to a range of people, listed below.

Yours sincerely,

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges

CC:

Simon Lebus, Ian Bauckham, Lucy Sydney, Ofqual

Paul Kett, Gillian Hillier, DfE

Kate Green

Toby Perkins

Robert Halfon

Tom Bewick, FAB

Cindy Rampersaud, Pearson

Jill Duffy, OCR