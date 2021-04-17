 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Out of the dark and into the light of End-point assessment

Details
Hits: 618

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Jane Fletcher, Quality Assurance Lead at Awarding UK, part of Bishop Grosseteste University

It was quite comfortable sitting on the fence watching, as the first apprenticeship frameworks transitioned over to standards. Knowing my specialist subject of early years wouldn’t feel the impact until sometime yet, I told my assessment team to embrace what learning opportunities they could from their colleagues across other sectors.

Having been involved in apprenticeships since 2008, I have seen a lot of changes and witnessed the role of the assessor adapt and change many times and vary dependent upon the training organisation. “You need to be comfortable with change in this game!” was often a common exchange with colleagues.  As more and more end-point assessment organisations (EPAOS) started to form, senior managers looked to their slightly increasing staff turnover and very much placed assessors into two camps: those who had embraced the assessor’s role as one who now delivered teaching and learning and those labelled old-school assessors who just assessed. The latter they deemed more likely to move over to what some deemed the ‘dark side’ of End-point assessment (EPA).

Assessors suddenly had an option to re-evaluate their position - which side do they choose? Was EPA the dark side or could it actually be an opportunity? Framed as the easier option, many assessors left to join an EPAO whilst others felt it would actually be more difficult having had knowledge of the on-programme delivery processes.  In reality, as most assessment plans require assessors to be both qualified and experienced, and demonstrating assessment expertise a key part of Ofqual recognition for an EPAO, where exactly were end-point assessors going to come from if not with a background within on-programme delivery?

On reflection, we had all got it wrong. There weren’t two sides at all but a common central link - The Learner. Why would we do either role if it wasn’t about them? The assessment expertise and skills of the assessor being the transferrable common ground between both roles just used in differing ways.

Since moving over to EPA myself two years ago, I have recruited many assessors across various sectors who like the option freelance work brings, but I had completely underestimated those who actually use it as a way of improving their on-programme delivery. Building stronger portfolios with their learners, pushing to engage more with employers and appreciating the need to fully prepare and practice with their learners ahead of EPA; focusing on the learner journey from their perspective. I have to agree, EPA hasn’t been a simple move but it allows you to really pull apart what makes an assessment reliable, fair and consistent especially where the assessment plan requires careful dissection! So maybe it isn’t about a choice or indeed two sides but embracing both for the benefit of the Learner.

Student numbers before, during and after the crisis
FE Voices
Winners and Losers in 2021 Speaking to the UK Student Accommodation Fo
Planned â€˜clawbackâ€™ of adult education funding puts recovery plans in jeopardy
FE Voices
Governmentâ€™s recovery plans in jeopardy because of cuts to adult tra
EDSK: A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a â€˜Baccalaureateâ€™
FE Voices
@EDSKthinktank - A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a

EPA has undoubtedly improved the overall quality of apprenticeships, returned some ownership back to the learner and brought apprenticeships as a whole into the forefront of people’s employment and education choices and with the withdrawal of frameworks starting to become a distant memory with more standards being developed; it won’t be going away so why not embrace it?  

So, for those assessors who may have some apprehension, confusion or general curiosity regarding becoming an EPA assessor. Don’t think about EPA as moving over to the dark side, take it from me, there is a lot to learn, but it is a lot lighter than you might think and you won’t regret it. 

Jane Fletcher, Quality Assurance Lead at Awarding UK, part of Bishop Grosseteste University

You may also be interested in these articles:

Give students an extra year of study to avoid a lost generation, say education leaders
FE Voices
Today (Tuesday, 13 April), Association of Colleges has published resul
Is there a recipe for delivering quality at scale within health and work settings? Four recommendations for employment services
FE Voices
Having worked with 25 government bodies to help 1,000 people with a ra
Student numbers before, during and after the crisis
FE Voices
Winners and Losers in 2021 Speaking to the UK Student Accommodation Fo
The Institute talks...about autism and apprenticeships
FE Voices
As part of our apprentice panel podcasts, Joel Roach our apprentice pa
Education Secretary speech to NASUWT Annual Conference
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson addresses the #NASUWT21 2021 Annual Conference of tea
Supporting Staff Wellbeing: Psychotherapist Noel McDermott Offers Advice for the Education Sector
FE Voices
Those working within the education sector (teachers, assistants, lectu
How Has Employer Demand for Occupations Changed During Each Lockdown?
FE Voices
In this week's Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we take a look at
The higher number of electrical devices in education facilities increases the probability of electrically ignited fires
FE Voices
Tackling fire safety in education facilities With many schools, colleg
Poor mental health costs UK employers up to £45 billion each year
FE Voices
A lot about the last year has been unpredictable, but if you had told
Planned ‘clawback’ of adult education funding puts recovery plans in jeopardy
FE Voices
Government’s recovery plans in jeopardy because of cuts to adult tra
EDSK: A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a ‘Baccalaureate’
FE Voices
@EDSKthinktank - A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a
Remaining university students to return to campus no earlier than 17 May
FE Voices
All university students who have not yet returned to campus and in-per

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Pareeshti
Pareeshti has published a new article: UniAcco Fly High Scholarship revamped to accommodate all international students 2 days ago
Lewisham College
Lewisham College has published a new article: Lewisham College wins Double Gold Award 2 days ago
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole added a new event 2 days ago

CareermapLive: An Introduction to WorldSkills UK...

During this live webinar, you'll have the opportunity to learn about our skills competition development programme which provides colleges,...

  • Wednesday, 28 April 2021 03:30 PM
  • Online Event, UK

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5592)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page