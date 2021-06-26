 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Mental Illness At University — How Students Can Effectively Cope When Returning To Study

Details
Hits: 402
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

High levels of anxiety, loneliness, substance abuse, and even thoughts of self-harm were discovered as a result of a poll of almost 38,000 UK students, suggesting that rates of psychological distress and illness are on the rise in universities. When it comes to returning to university after taking a break due to mental health issues, many students struggle with recovery, and could potentially end up in an even worse situation than they were in before taking leave. From the importance of asking for help to maintaining a positive environment, there are several notable ways that students can take action.

Asking for help

For many students, asking for help is imperative in order to stay on the path to recovery and adjust to university life, but they may be hesitant due to the negative stigma associated with doing so. Thankfully, universities are working to help by offering a wide range of helpful resources. The University of Cambridge, for example, has University Counselling services that offer a variety of support, including mental health advisors, workshops, and self-help resources such as guides and books.

Many other universities also have a number of resources available to aid in adjusting back to life on campus after a mental health break. These may include extensions on deadlines, and peer support groups. Some universities may offer student-led options as well. While they aren’t qualified counsellors, talking to someone who is a similar age may be more approachable for those who are struggling, and could bring valuable insight into readjusting to university life when dealing with issues like stress. 

Managing treatment effectively

Properly managing mental health treatment may be another area of difficulty when students are adjusting back to university life. Mishandling mental health treatments, such as by skipping medication doses or missing doctor/therapy appointments, can be detrimental to recovery. However, while such an issue can be rectified with a proper schedule and utilising university resources, those who have been on the same antidepressants for years may find themselves with another issue entirely. 

While antidepressants may work well for many people, those who have been taking antidepressants for several years may begin to feel as though the treatment is no longer helping. However, unconventional options may offer a unique solution for those whose treatment has come to a standstill, and recent research shows that the use of psychedelic drugs may hold a number of benefits to those struggling. Treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with the drug MDMA, or ecstasy, is just one example of treating mental illness with psychedelics: MDMA helps people to feel more relaxed and be more open with their therapist, and can even help patients to explore their trauma. This can help greatly in processing trauma effectively, although it’s certainly not the right treatment for everyone. University mental health services should ensure that all students are aware of their options so they can make the right decision for them.

Broadening minds remains our best hope of leaving the world a better place than we found it
Featured Voices
Ofstednews's Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman gave a speech at the annu
University of the Arts London to launch 30 Online Courses for Students Worldwide
Featured Voices
Today (24 Jun) at the @HEPI_news Annual Conference 2021, James Purnell
Yorkshire colleges announce plans for merger
Featured Voices
The Governing Bodies of @SelbyCollege and @wakeycollege have today ann

Maintaining a positive environment

There’s no doubt that uni life can wreak havoc on someone already experiencing a mental health issue. This is particularly problematic for students with random mealtimes, a lack of routine and sleep, and exam stress. It can also be exacerbated by heavy drinking and party-hard lifestyles. By making it a point to keep a regular schedule, you can effectively make healthier lifestyle choices and stick to a regimen that benefits your mental health. Maintaining a positive environment can also be done by surrounding yourself with a support network, which studies show can improve the ability to cope with stressful situations and alleviate the effects of emotional distress.

It's common for students to face mental health challenges during their life at university, and taking a break from studies can be helpful in order to help them recharge and seek treatment. For those returning to university life, however, challenges may arise due to university culture, highlighting the importance of seeking help and maintaining a positive environment. Universities can help by ensuring provision is in place to help those most in need.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Broadening minds remains our best hope of leaving the world a better place than we found it
Featured Voices
Ofstednews's Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman gave a speech at the annu
Redefining productivity this World Productivity Day 2021
Featured Voices
Today is #WorldProductivityDay. Celebrated annually, the day provides
Higher education reform: The importance of learning from the pandemic
Featured Voices
@GavinWilliamson spoke to the @HEPI_news conference on the importance
University of the Arts London to launch 30 Online Courses for Students Worldwide
Featured Voices
Today (24 Jun) at the @HEPI_news Annual Conference 2021, James Purnell
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kirklees College today to discuss the FE Professional Development Grant pilots
Featured Voices
Prime Minister @BorisJohnson visits @kirkleescollegePrime Minister Bor
Yorkshire colleges announce plans for merger
Featured Voices
The Governing Bodies of @SelbyCollege and @wakeycollege have today ann
What students, teachers, parents and carers think and feel about assessments this year in the wake of the pandemic
Featured Voices
@Ofqual has a statutory duty to promote public confidence in regulated
Why higher education must evolve to support the hybrid workplace
Featured Voices
The global pandemic has impacted all corners of society, but higher ed
Leading engineer calls for a more feminine future for the field
Featured Voices
Just 29% of the UK's manufacturing and engineering workforce made up o
Today is the deadline for submission of teacher assessed grades, this year it's personal
Featured Voices
Today (18 Jun) is the deadline for submission of teacher assessed grad
HEPI have been tracking students’ views for 15 years. But it has never been so important to listen to them as it is in 2021
Featured Voices
The @HEPI-news / Advance HE Student Academic Experience Survey is 15 y
Why is menopause an issue for colleges?
Featured Voices
Last month, Channel 4 aired a documentary - Sex, Myths and the Menopau

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 13 hours 3 minutes ago

FE Voices Session 1: The Learned Experience

FE Voices Session 1: The Learned Experience

In this first session, a panel of learners and educators explored the barriers and opinions of family as well the experiences of studying and...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 13 hours 6 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Leading people development organisation helps hundreds of college students during Pandemic: Leading people development organisa…
View Original Tweet

Ella
Ella has published a new article: Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning? 16 hours 34 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5818)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page