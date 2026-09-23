Record number of Exeter College learners secure university medical places

Exeter College is celebrating a record year for progression into some of the UK’s most competitive university courses. From the Class of 2025/26, a record 31 learners will begin degrees in medicine, dentistry and veterinary science this month.

The figures include a College record of 25 learners progressing to study Medicine, with others studying Dentistry and Veterinary Medicine. Overall, 60% of Exeter College learners who applied for medical courses secured a university place, significantly above the national average, which is widely considered to be around one in four applicants.

The College’s success in medical applications comes alongside another exceptional year for Oxbridge progression, with six learners securing places at the University of Oxford and six progressing to the University of Cambridge.

These achievements follow another record-breaking year for Exeter College, with learners delivering an above-national-average A Level pass rate and the proportion achieving A* to C grades exceeding that of grammar schools for the first time in the College’s history.

Billie Stokes, Assistant Principal at Exeter College, said:

“We are incredibly proud of these students and all they have achieved. Securing a place on a medicine, dentistry or veterinary science course requires significant commitment, resilience and determination, and this success reflects the hard work they have put in throughout their time at Exeter College.

“It has been a privilege to support them on their journey, and we look forward to seeing the difference they will make in the lives of others through their future careers in healthcare.”

Learners are supported throughout their journey at Exeter College through a range of enrichment opportunities, including the College’s Medical Society and Medical Ethics Society. These include a student-led ethics group run by Year 13 learners, where students explore and debate ethical issues linked to the world of medicine while preparing for university applications and interviews.

Later this month, Exeter College alumni will begin the next stage of their journey towards careers in healthcare at universities across the UK. One of those learners is Hanna Bijo, who studied BTEC Applied Science at Exeter College and will begin studying Medicine at the University of Plymouth. Hanna said:

“I applied to medicine because of my experience when my mum gave birth to my brother 10 years ago, he went through a lot of complications. If it wasn’t for the doctors I wouldn’t have my biggest supporter with me today. My brother is always doing amazing things and I’m so proud of him. I would like to help other families feel that same way.

“I was genuinely surprised to receive an offer to study Medicine. As a BTEC student applying for such a competitive course, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but it has proved that there is more than one route into a career in medicine and has made me incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved.”

Jimi Bradbury will study Dentistry at Cardiff University this September and hopes to specialise in maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics or periodontics. He said Exeter College played a key role in supporting his successful application.

“In my first year, the medical ethics society was very informative about the application process. What we learnt in these sessions and the debates we had regarding them were a great topic to discuss in my interviews.”

“It was incredibly gratifying to see my hard work pay off after two application cycles, including interviews and UCAT admissions exams. It is a great feeling to be able to enjoy my gap year knowing I have a place.”

Holly Worth studied A Level Biology, Chemistry and Maths at Exeter College and will also be attending Cardiff University to study Dentistry. A former West Exe School student, Holly said securing a place on the course was a proud moment.

“I knew how competitive this course was when I applied, so it feels amazing to know that the work I put towards getting a place has paid off.

“Aside from sciences, I’ve always really enjoyed artistic subjects and dentistry combines those two fields really well. I also think a career improving the quality of life of other people would be really fulfilling. It was actually a talk from a dentist during the STEMM fair at the college that pushed me to apply for dentistry!”