Training experts Learnmore launch marketing apprenticeships to upskill talent

Training experts Learnmore have unveiled new marketing apprenticeship programmes to meet the demand from employers looking to upskill staff.

Open to colleagues working in any business department, Learnmore is now offering a Level 3 Multi-Channel Marketer course, with a Level 4 programme launching this autumn.

The Level 3 apprenticeship, the first to be launched by Learnmore, is a 12-month, fully funded qualification for aspiring and early-career marketers to build the skills, confidence and knowledge to plan and deliver effective campaigns across multiple channels.

In 15 workshops, delivered to meet employer needs either through a mix of remote and in-person classes or tailored face-to-face sessions, learners will develop skills to apply in their day-to-day role.

From building brands and creating compelling content to managing integrated campaigns and turning data into insight, the programme covers the full marketing lifecycle. Learners also gain experience with customer relationship management systems, marketing tools and emerging technologies like AI, while understanding the importance of responsible and compliant marketing practices.

The Level 4 programme will enable professionals to develop higher skills to apply their knowledge towards business goals.

Skills Coach Stuart Reddish will lead the apprenticeship delivery, drawing upon his experience from more than 10 years in business to business marketing.

Stuart said Learnmore had rolled out the programmes to meet the urgent requirements for businesses adapting to the rapid pace of change.

He said:

“The new Learnmore apprenticeships are ideal for employees who may be managing the company social media accounts, email campaigns and digital marketing and are looking to expand their knowledge of the multi-channel marketing landscape.

“The Level 3 apprenticeship will meet the needs of learners in the early stages of their careers while the Level 4 programme, which is coming soon, will give those already confident in implementing multiple campaigns the knowledge and skills to look more strategically at marketing activity and how it aligns with the wider business goals.

“To give the best possible overview we will cover everything from offline marketing such as print, radio and advertising, as well as the role of AI in reaching new customers.”

Faith Mills, Commercial Director, said:

“Learnmore has a strong record in shaping apprenticeship programmes to achieve the changing goals of employers. We are delighted to launch the new marketing offerings, which we believe will meet the needs of a range of learners, from entry level staff at large brands with marketing teams, through to small to medium sized enterprises looking to support smaller teams who balance multiple activities.

“Employers want to upskill their staff given the high costs of hiring so we believe these apprenticeships will ensure learners gain a holistic view of marketing in a fast-changing and stimulating career environment.”

Based at The Lantern in central London Learnmore deliver high-quality apprenticeships and qualifications in leadership and management, facilities management, hospitality, women in leadership, and learning and development. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Learnmore helps organisations of all sizes across the UK with clients including Mitie, ISS and Impact Food Group.

Learnmore has been shortlisted for the Apprenticeship Scheme of the Year award at the 2026 CIPD People Management Awards, to be held on September 24, and is a finalist for the People Development and Talent Retention prize at the IWFM Impact Awards, with the winners to be announced on October 8.

Learnmore was highly commended in the Leadership Development Initiative of the Year (Private Sector) at the British Training Awards 2026 in July.

Since 2011, more than 2,700 learners have been trained by Learnmore, with feedback showing 100% feel more confident as a leader after completing a programme and 82% receiving a promotion or new responsibilities as a result.