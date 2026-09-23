Two JTL apprentices named among the best in the country at Apprentice of the Year 2026 Awards

JTL apprentices Ethan Timmins and Samuel Leonard have been named among the top three finalists in the country for the prestigious ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Awards 2026.

The award, now in its 51st year, recognises the country’s top electrotechnical and engineering services apprentices for their skill, professionalism and contribution to the future of the industry. This year’s finalists were announced at an awards ceremony at Trinity House in London. Their achievement adds to JTL’s long-standing track record at the awards, having produced consecutive finalists and winners in previous years.

Both Ethan, employed by Derry Building Services Ltd, and Samuel, employed by PA Collacott & Co, were highly commended by judges for reaching the final stage of the award. As the two runners up, each have received £2,000 in prize money and a state-of-the-art toolkit in recognition of their excellent technical ability, professionalism and ambition.

This double recognition highlights the calibre of JTL apprentices and the support of their employers, as well as JTL’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality apprenticeships that equip learners with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to excel in their careers.

Ethan Timmins said:

“It’s a huge honour to be named a finalist for the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award. I want to thank the team at Derry Building Services for their support throughout my apprenticeship, and my Training Officer, Daniel Clifford at JTL, for pushing me to get the best out of every placement. Reaching the final three in a competition of this standard is something I’m incredibly proud of.”

Daniel Clifford, Ethan’s JTL Training Officer, added:

“Ethan has consistently demonstrated excellence throughout his electrical apprenticeship. He’s the kind of apprentice who takes feedback on board and comes back stronger every time, always looking for ways to build on what he already knows. Being named a finalist for this award is a thoroughly deserved recognition of that. A true role model for aspiring apprentices.”

Samuel Leonard said:

“Making the final three of the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award means a huge amount to me and something I will always be proud of. I would like to thank my employer PA Collacott & Co for all their help and support over the years to help put me in this position, and JTL for their help during my college and final apprenticeship year.”

John Thiem, Samuel’s JTL Training Officer, added:

“Samuel has worked hard throughout his apprenticeship and always taken real pride in getting the job right. His willingness to support colleagues speaks volumes about his character, and being named a finalist for this award reflects the standard he’s set himself. He has become not just a valued member of his team, but an inspiration to others pursuing apprenticeships, and I couldn’t be more pleased for him.”

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive at JTL, said:

“Huge congratulations to both Ethan and Samuel on being named finalists for the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award. To have two of our apprentices reach the final three, out of candidates from across the country, is a brilliant achievement and a real reflection of the standard of training and support they’ve had throughout their time with JTL.

“Ethan and Samuel embody exactly the kind of skill, professionalism and commitment this industry needs, and I know their employers are just as proud of them as we are.”