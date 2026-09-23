The Classroom at Cardiff and Vale College wins AA College Restaurant of the Year Award 2026

The Classroom at Cardiff and Vale College has been named the winner of the AA College Restaurant of the Year Award 2026, following a prestigious awards evening at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on Monday 21 September.

The award, delivered by AA Hotel & Hospitality Services in partnership with People 1st International, recognises outstanding achievement in college hospitality education and celebrates the talent, ambition and industry readiness of the next generation of hospitality professionals.

The Classroom was selected as the winner from four finalists following a highly competitive judging process, with Milton Keynes College Group, Truro and Penwith College, and York College also reaching the final.

A track record of achievement

As a People 1st accredited college restaurant and Centre of Excellence, The Classroom has established an impressive track record within hospitality education. Its achievements include an AA College Rosette – Highly Commended and multiple shortlists for the AA College Restaurant of the Year Award, reflecting the consistently high calibre of its hospitality provision. Its success in 2026 is therefore more than a one-off achievement; it is the culmination of a sustained commitment to high standards, continuous development and outstanding student experiences.

Managing Director of AA Media Simon Numphud said:

“Cardiff and Vale College are thoroughly deserving winners. The Classroom is a fantastic example of what hospitality education can achieve when talented students, passionate lecturers and strong industry partnerships come together. What particularly impressed us was the real-world experience students receive and the opportunities created for young people from a wide range of backgrounds to build their confidence, develop outstanding skills and see hospitality as an exciting and rewarding career.

Their commitment extends well beyond the restaurant, with students working alongside leading chefs, competing on national and international stages and building valuable connections with employers. Cardiff and Vale are not only developing the next generation of hospitality professionals, they are helping to strengthen the future of the industry in Wales. It is a tremendous achievement and one they should be incredibly proud of.”

Located on the top floor of Cardiff and Vale College’s landmark City Centre Campus, The Classroom is a modern European restaurant offering panoramic views across Cardiff. Its seasonal menus showcase high-quality ingredients, with a focus on regional Welsh produce, while students prepare dishes from scratch in a professional restaurant environment.

At the heart of The Classroom – beyond its in-house bakery! – is its commitment to developing future hospitality talent. Students work alongside an experienced team with backgrounds in Michelin-starred and multiple AA Rosette establishments, gaining the practical skills, industry insight and confidence needed to progress in the sector.

The Classroom also benefits from a network of high-profile visiting professionals, including James Sommerin and Larkin Cen, who deliver masterclasses and guest chef takeovers. Their involvement provides students with valuable opportunities to learn directly from leading industry figures, while strengthening the College’s links with the wider hospitality sector.

Industry Supporting Industry

As part of this year’s competition, students were challenged to plan, market and deliver a charity event in support of Hospitality Action, before presenting their project to an expert judging panel.

The Classroom’s Industry Supporting Industry event brought together industry partners, high-profile chef support, a luxury dining experience and fundraising through an auction and raffle.

Guest chef Stephen Terry worked with The Classroom team and learners on a special three-course menu, sharing his knowledge and experience while supporting the students to deliver the event. Fellow chefs including Tom Kerridge and Andrew Pern also sent messages of support to be shown on the night. The event raised £1,700 for Hospitality Action.

Reflecting on the experience, Stephen Terry said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to work with the learners on this which was all about giving something back […] raising money for a charity that’s obviously very close to my heart – Hospitality Action do incredible work.

“It was a pleasure and something I’d like to repeat – long may my association with the College continue.”

The event gave students the opportunity to put their learning into practice, work alongside experienced industry professionals and deliver a real charity function for paying guests – developing skills in event planning, teamwork, communication, hospitality delivery and fundraising.

The Classroom’s achievement was part of a wider contribution from colleges across the competition. Collectively, participating colleges raised in the region of £10,000 for Hospitality Action – an impressive contribution to the charity and a testament to the impact students can make through hospitality.

Celebrating all our participating colleges

People 1st International and AA Hotel & Hospitality Services would like to congratulate The Classroom at Cardiff and Vale College on this year’s achievement, as well as all ten colleges that took part in the competition:

Basingstoke College of Technology

Cardiff and Vale College

Cambridge Regional College

Exeter College

Hull College

Milton Keynes College Group

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group

New College Durham

Truro and Penwith College

York College

The standard of this year’s competition demonstrated the breadth of talent being developed across the People 1st accredited college network. Students showcased initiative, teamwork, leadership, commercial awareness and industry engagement, while making a meaningful contribution to Hospitality Action through the events they planned and delivered.

Hospitality Action’s Senior Fundraising Executive, Katie Lestner, said:

“We’re thrilled to have had the fantastic support of so many colleges across the country throughout the AA College Restaurant of the Year competition. Together, they have made an extraordinary contribution to Hospitality Action and the support we’re able to provide to people across our industry when they need us most. We’re incredibly grateful to every college that has taken part and helped make this such a success.”