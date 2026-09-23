Frankfurt School confers honorary doctorate on Wharton Professor Daniel Levinthal

Frankfurt School of Finance & Management has awarded Wharton Professor Daniel Levinthal an honorary doctorate. The business university is honouring his research on organisational learning, complex adaptive systems and strategy, which has influenced researchers worldwide and has inspired generations of scholars. The ceremony took place on 21 September in the presence of guests from academia, industry and the Frankfurt School community.

Daniel Levinthal is Reginald H. Jones Professor of Corporate Strategy at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is one of the most internationally recognised scholars in the fields of strategy and organisation research. His work focuses on organisational adaptation and industry evolution, particularly in the context of technological change. He has received numerous awards for his research and teaching, and his academic work has been cited more than 120,000 times. Daniel Levinthal is a Fellow of the Strategic Management Society, the Academy of Management and the Academy of International Business. He has also served, among other roles, as Editor-in-Chief of the scientific journals Strategy Science and Organization Science.

Professor Nils Stieglitz, President and CEO of Frankfurt School, opened the event and paid tribute to Daniel Levinthal’s academic work.

Professor Claus Rerup, Professor of Management, and Professor Thorbjørn Knudsen, Professor of Strategic Organisation, delivered the laudatory addresses. Following the presentation of the honorary doctorate certificate, Levinthal gave a keynote on the opportunities and challenges of machine learning as a basis for organisational intelligence.

“Daniel Levinthal’s research has shaped our understanding of how organisations learn, adapt, and make strategic choices. By awarding him an honorary doctorate, we recognise his exceptional scholarship over four decades. The distinction also reflects the ideas we value and the standards we aspire to at Frankfurt School. His work demonstrates why rigorous theory belongs at the heart of a practically engaged business school. Research does not have to promise easy answers to be useful: it can help leaders ask better questions, examine their assumptions, and develop sound judgement in complex situations,” said Professor Nils Stieglitz.

“Daniel Levinthal has been central to my development as a scholar. He was my postdoctoral supervisor, and we have since written several articles and book chapters together. What has always struck me is the combination of his extraordinary intellectual rigour with his generosity as a mentor. Dan takes ideas enormously seriously, but never himself. He listens, challenges, and gives others room to develop their own thinking. I have learned from him not only how to become a better scholar, but also what it means to be a generous and humble colleague,” added Professor Claus Rerup.

“In his brilliant and pioneering work on organisational evolution and adaptation, Daniel Levinthal has explained how organisations can shape a future they cannot foresee. His work reveals why the knowledge that made a company’s success can also become a barrier to renewal, and how leaders can give new ideas a chance before markets can judge them. Frankfurt School honours him for transforming our understanding of how firms learn, adapt, and innovate,” Professor Thorbjørn Knudsen noted.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. I have admired, as an outsider to the School, the community of scholars that Frankfurt has built. They have assembled a world class set of researchers asking questions at the forefront of the profession. Thus, for me, it is a very special honor to be linked to the School in this fashion,” said Professor Daniel Levinthal.

With the distinction awarded to Daniel Levinthal, Frankfurt School continues a series of special honours. In 2024, Frankfurt School awarded an honorary doctorate to former US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.