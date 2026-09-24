More important than ever that policymakers value apprenticeships, says NTFW

“As Wales continues to shape its future skills system, it’s more important than ever that policymakers understand the value that apprenticeships and work-based learning bring to learners, employers, communities and the economy.”

That’s the message from National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) strategic director Lisa Mytton as she prepares for a busy final quarter of 2026.

“I will be engaging closely with Medr, Welsh Government, Members of the Senedd and wider stakeholders to ensure the interests of independent training providers remain firmly on the agenda and our voices are heard clearly and consistently,” she emphasised.

The NTFW represent independent training providers across Wales who deliver apprenticeships and other learning programmes for the Welsh Government.

Lisa said recent months had demonstrated the strength, resilience and commitment training providers who are managing Medr’s proposed apprenticeship funding reforms and new grant funding arrangements.

Many providers are now completing the first stage of the new grant funding application process, which has raised many questions.

She praised Medr for providing regular responses and updates throughout the process to help training providers navigate the substantial changes and pledged to work constructively address emerging issues.

A major priority for the NTFW and its members is to address funding of the Jobs Growth Wales+ programme. The NTFW has written to Cabinet Secretary for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price MS, about the rising numbers of young people who are unable to access support due to capacity constraints and waiting lists within the programme.

“We remain concerned that delays in accessing provision risk disengaging young people at a crucial stage of their development and could contribute to rising levels of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET),” added Lisa.

Following joint evidence-gathering work with ColegauCymru, she is hopeful of meeting the minister to explore potential solutions that ensure young people can access the support they need when they need it

The NTFW has also recently submitted responses to the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol strategic plan consultation, the Welsh Government Skills Audit call for evidence and the Senedd Economy, Energy and Connectivity Committee.

“We have consistently highlighted the critical contribution that apprenticeships and work-based learning make to Wales’ economy and communities,” added Ms Mytton

“We have also called for greater focus on tackling economic inactivity, addressing the growing number of young people who are NEET, securing sustainable long-term funding for skills programmes and achieving stronger alignment between economic development and skills policy.

“We have reinforced the need for greater parity of esteem between vocational and academic pathways, ensuring apprenticeships are recognised as a first-choice option for learners and employers alike.”

Attending graduation ceremonies held by training providers Educ8 and Itec and the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2026 highlighted the value of apprenticeships and other learning programmes, she said.

“it was inspiring to see learners recognised for their hard work, determination and success,” she added. “These ceremonies showcased the life-changing impact of learning and skills programmes across Wales, reminding us why our sector matters.

“Behind every apprenticeship, employability programme and training opportunity is an individual whose future prospects have been enhanced through the dedication and expertise of providers across our network.”