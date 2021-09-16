 
The state of education around the world - Findings from Education at a Glance 2021

Details
Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills at the OECD

The OECD’s Education at a Glance 2021 is the authoritative source for information on the state of education around the world 

Today (16 Sept), the @OECD launch Education at a Glance 2021, a flagship report that looks at how the UK compares on a range of educational and employment measures.

Education at a Glance is the leading international compendium of comparable national statistics measuring the state of education worldwide.

In addition to an accompanying report on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on education, this year’s edition includes a focus on equity in education, offering an assessment of where OECD and partner countries stand in providing equal access to opportunity for access, participation, and progression in quality education at all levels.

This includes the outcomes of education across a number of equity dimensions:

  • gender,
  • immigrant background or country of origin, and
  • subnational regions.

Other indicators include:

  • public and private spending on education;
  • the earnings’ advantage of education;
  • entry to and graduation from tertiary education;
  • statutory and actual salaries of school heads; and
  • class sizes, teacher salaries and instruction times.

The report analyses the education systems of the 38 OECD member countries, as well as Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

18 Months into the Pandemic 

The fourth edition of The State of Global Education: 18 Months into the Pandemic will also be released at the same time. This tracks developments throughout the pandemic, and analyses a range of topics, from lost learning opportunities and contingency strategies through the organisation of learning and the working conditions of teachers to issues around governance and finance. 

It provides data on the structure, finances and performance of education systems across OECD countries and partner economies, looking at everything from the organisation of schools and schooling to the financial resources invested in education institutions.

The impact of the pandemic on VET systems

The recent OECD report “The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for vocational education and training” (June 2021) describes the impact of the pandemic on VET systems in OECD countries and the measures taken to ensure continuity of education and training in the VET sector.

Marieke Vandeweyer's article for FE News "The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for vocational education and training: Lessons learnt from OECD countries" summarises some of the key findings from that report.

An overview of the UK findings

At 10am at One Great George Street, Andreas Schleicher, OECD Director for Education and Skills will present an overview of the UK findings from today's report, and discuss how education systems are faring during the pandemic. This will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions and a discussion and Q&A with an expert panel, including Natalie Perera, Chief Executive of the Education Policy Institute, and Lucy Heller, Chief Executive of Ark Schools.

The event will bring together leading figures from across the education sector to reflect on the challenges for education over the past year, and opportunities for children and young people in the future.

You may also be interested in these articles:

