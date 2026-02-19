Beyond qualifications: How FE colleges are preparing students for life and work

Capital City College CEO Angela Joyce shares how, from life skills to digital learning, FE colleges are helping students feel capable, connected, and ready for the future.

We know that the UK has a NEET problem. With over 946,000 young people aged 16-24 not in education, employment or training (NEET), that number edged close to almost a million people this past year. The rate of NEETs is among the highest since 2014.

At the same time, the UK’s industries have a growing problem. The UK government has raised concerns that key sectors like construction, engineering, manufacturing, health and social care, digital and creative media industries, and more, need help.

These industries don’t need an injection of talent; this isn’t a short fix. Like taking regular steps to maintain one’s health, UK employers need a steady wave of talented employees to enter the workforce, skilled, trained and ready to work.

That is the challenge we are faced with as we welcome students back to our campuses this winter. But first, let’s look at the data.

Perspectives on Life and Learning in Further Education

According to Pearson’s Perspectives on Life and Learning in Further Education (2025), tutors and students alike see skills and real-world relevance as central to college learning. Tutors highlight problem-solving, confidence, and teamwork as the most important skills for students to develop, while students value learning that connects directly to their future careers and everyday life.

The report, which surveyed over 2,000 students and tutors across UK colleges, revealed both successes and ongoing challenges for the sector.

Tutors’ perspectives:

Six in ten tutors agree that current vocational qualifications are well aligned with industry needs

More than 60% are confident in their digital skills and feel able to help students develop workplace-ready digital abilities.

However, 43% say they lack confidence in using AI, and nearly six in ten would like more training to help students use it responsibly.

Students’ perspectives:

While students generally feel prepared, over a third report that mental health issues and low confidence affect their learning. Financial concerns and worries about future employment are also common.

At the same time, many students feel supported: 69% understand what they are learning, 64% feel confident they can get the help they need, and 75% feel confident using technology for their studies. Around 65% feel ready to move on to the next stage of learning or work, though tutors are somewhat less certain.

It is positive and reaffirming to see what the data tells us: that colleges are doing a good job. That colleges, like ours, are training the nation’s youth for the next stage in their lives, namely, growing up as young adults and preparing to enter the world of work. But along with these successes comes our challenge for the future – to continue to train, educate and give our students the skills they need to enter the job market, and focus on improving their confidence and mental health.

At Capital City College, we offer a range of support services to help students overcome the challenges they may face, and we work hard to help them reach their potential.

It’s not just learning, it’s the opportunities

It’s not just about how we support students with learning in the classroom; it’s the opportunities we give outside of this.

I am reminded of some of our students, one of whom took part in a competition run by the local council. Earning second place, he had the chance to meet the Mayor of London to accept their award and got a chance to stand out, and has now launched his career as a public speaker at age 17.

Another student who put herself forward to be part of a student panel for an Amazon event we held met their Head of Apprenticeships. This connection meant she had the opportunity to apply for Amazon’s T level work placement. Following her wonderful work placement there, now she is applying for the highly competitive degree apprenticeship with Amazon. I can’t wait to see what she does next.

We have an in-house Work Experience team aligned to each curriculum area, ensuring students gain impactful, course-related work-based learning. Our Careers and Employability team supports by broadening horizons and linking opportunities to our college’s SHINE skills framework.

We also work with hundreds of employers each year to run initiatives like Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs) for people wanting to return to work, apprenticeships with our award-winning Apprenticeships+ team, and work experience programmes, both at home in London and abroad.

The future is bright for colleges

The opportunities and successes of our students are too many to mention, a fact of which I am extremely proud. Our students go on to be some of Springpod’s Future Makers, they speak at the House of Commons, attend Russell Group universities and even visit other countries through exchange programmes.

We know that we might only hear about a mere handful of their achievements, but they are theirs, and we are proud to have given them that first step, whether it’s a group project, a two week work placement, or introducing them to an employer at a jobs fair.

What does the future look like for colleges? The future is bright. It will pose challenges, and we will rise to meet them. And I for one, cannot wait to start.

By Angela Joyce, CEO of Capital City College