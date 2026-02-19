Movers and Shakers inspire the next generation of media professionals

Industry professionals from across the media sector came together at the University of Sunderland to help students unlock their future careers.

The University held its annual Movers and Shakers event which sees journalists and PR professionals from across the country come together to network with Journalism and Social Media Management students.

This year, students heard from a panel of industry professionals including Daily Mirror columnist and broadcaster Kevin Maguire, Managing Director of Spotty Media Georga Spottiswood, Director of Collab Media Eleanor Rees and Northern Football Writer for The Telegraph Luke Edwards.

Kevin, who is a Visiting Professor at the University, said:

“Sunderland is nurturing the next generation of students and the likes of me are delighted to share our experiences to help them land jobs to live their dreams.

“Movers and Shakers is one of my favourite university events of the year and it’s thrilling to see students you chatted with over a drink or two later working in the media.”

Georga, who graduated from the University in 2005 after studying Media Studies, said:

“I remember my student days very well – I absolutely loved my time at the University of Sunderland.

“I think it’s really important for the likes of myself who is part of the north-east business community to take the time to invest back into the students. My business won’t survive without students coming through the doors and it’s they who are coming with new skills that helps move the business forward.”

At the event, held at the University’s St. Peter’s Campus, students had the chance to gain greater insight into their future careers from a wide range of professionals working in print, broadcast, social management and PR.

Luke said:

“Any journalism programme is only as strong as its contacts with industry, so I’m always keen to visit and give students insight into life reporting on top-level football.

“But, as someone who came to study in the north-east before entering sports journalism, I do feel particular identity with Sunderland’s sports journalism students, and am always impressed with their knowledge and ability, as well as the facilities that they have.”

Carole Watson, Associate Head of School for Journalism and Communications at the University, said:

“We are so grateful so many prominent journalists, editors, public relations and social media professional give up their time every year to inspire our students and help them on their journey to landing their dream jobs.

“Students are at the heart of everything we do, and they learned so much from our guests about the real world skills they will need to succeed.”