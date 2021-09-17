Alex Burghart appointed Apprenticeships and Skills Minister - Sector Reaction

Alex Burghart has been appointed Apprenticeships and Skills Minister

Commenting on his appointment to DfE, Alex said:

"I am very pleased to have been given a role in the Department of Education in the Prime Minister's reshuffle this week. I am joining the new Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, Ministers Michelle Donelan and Robin Walker, and my Essex colleague Will Quince as a Parliamentary Under Secretary and look forward to the new challenge.

"Having had the pleasure of visiting every school in the Brentwood and Ongar constituency since being elected in 2017, I have no doubt our local headteachers and school staff, parents and pupils will continue to share their views on education policy with me, and I thank them for being so frank about the issues they have faced in recent years."

Alex Burghart is a British Conservative Party politician who was re-elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Brentwood and Ongar at the December 2019 general election, having first been elected in June 2017. Burghart was formerly a teacher, university lecturer and special adviser to Theresa May when she was PM.

Close to the Prime Minister, Alex has great understanding of how 10 Downing Street and parliament works

Before the reshuffle Alex’s previous role was Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson (since July 2019). So he has had a very close working relationship with the PM. He was previously the PPS Geoffrey Cox when he was the Attorney General and the PPS to Karen Bradley when she was the Northern Ireland Secretary of State.

Strong background in Education, as a lecturer, political advisor and working in a think tank

Alex was previously a political advisor in Education. In 2008 Alex was policy adviser to Tim Loughton who was the Shadow Minister for Children and Young People, he then worked on the Munro Review of Child Protection at DfE.

Back in 2012 Alex was Director of Policy at the Centre for Social Justice Think Tank, which was co-founded by Iain Duncan Smith. In 2016 he was the Director of Strategy and Advocacy for the Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield. He then went onto be a part of Theresa May’s policy team when she was Prime Minister.

Accomplished author – particularly around developing solutions for vulnerable children

Alex is the author of 'A Better Start in Life: Long-term approaches for the most vulnerable children', published by Policy Exchange in 2013. He is also a published writer about early medieval England and regularly contributed to the Times Literary Supplement for over 12 years!

He was also a part of the Joint Committee on Human Rights and the Work and Pensions Select Committee. He also chairs the APPG on Adverse Childhood Experiences

Sector Reaction:

Responding to the news that Alex Burghart has been appointed Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Chief Executive of Association of Colleges, David Hughes said:

“Over the last 18 months there has been a definite positive shift in the profile and respect for apprenticeships, colleges and skills within government and we would like to thank Gillian Keegan for her contribution to that. She worked hard for our sector and her many visits to colleges did not go unnoticed. I look forward to meeting with Alex Burghart as he takes on the Apprenticeships and Skills brief and welcoming him to visit any of our great colleges.

"This is a once in a generation moment for education and skills. For too long the system has been disjointed and based on unnecessary and unhelpful competition between providers across tertiary education. The expansion of Michelle Donelan’s role, working jointly with Alex Burghart across post-16 strategy suggests a more coherent policy and political framework for tertiary education, mirroring the direction of travel in Wales and Scotland. This could be a great step forwards for stronger working between colleges, universities and apprenticeship providers to help learners and employers navigate a complex system.

"For those that were wondering what was going to happen after the publication of the Post-18 review, the optimists among us, like me, will take this as a positive sign the government is serious about enacting many of its recommendations.

"As the Spending Review edges closer and the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill goes through Parliament, I look forward to working more closely with Michelle Donelan and building a strong relationship with Alex Burghart in the weeks and months to come.”