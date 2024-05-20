Bradford College Vice Principal Named Muslim Woman of the Year

A Bradford College Vice Principal has been named Muslim Woman of the Year at a prestigious national awards ceremony. Alina Khan won the ‘Noor Inayat Khan Muslim Woman of the Year’ category at the British Muslim Awards 2024 which took place at the Muslim Heritage Centre in Manchester.



Now in their 11th year, the British Muslim Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the British Muslim community, recognising and celebrating the achievements and contributions of British Muslims in various fields. Alina won the award against nine other finalists in a fiercely competitive category.

Alina said,

“I was so surprised to hear I’d been shortlisted, but even more so when I won! When I looked at the other finalists in the category, they were hugely successful influencers. I feel extremely humbled to receive such an amazing accolade given the award is to recognise those who inspire and fight for justice and feel especially honoured about the category.”



Alina’s award is named after Noor Inayat Khan, a wartime British secret agent of Indian descent who was the first female radio operator sent into Nazi-occupied France by the Special Operations Executive (SOE). She was arrested and eventually executed by the Gestapo. Noor was posthumously awarded the George Cross for her courage in 1949.



A trailblazer herself, Alina is the first person in the further education sector to ever hold the position of Vice Principal for Equality, Diversity, Inclusion (EDI) & Student Experience. She joined Bradford College in 2022 and champions EDI to break down barriers, challenge injustice, and ensure everyone can reach their full potential. Alina also achieved a place on the Asian Standard ‘Bradford’s Most Influential’ list earlier this year.



Born and raised in Bradford, Alina studied three A Levels at Bradford College herself. She went on to study IT at Manchester Metropolitan University and came back to Bradford College to study for a post-graduation certificate in education. Alina started her career as a secondary ICT teacher before moving into the Bradford Local Authority where she worked within children’s services and later managed the Education Safeguarding team.



Alina continued,

“As a woman from a minority background, I understand and have experienced many barriers. People like me often need to try even harder to gain credibility and respect in professional settings, so I believe it’s up to us to then remove those obstacles by developing cultural competency, embedding organisational change, and fostering environments of inclusivity and respect.



“I hope I can use this award to inspire others to challenge the status quo and positively disrupt the norm. I truly believe that you can’t be who you can’t see and know how important it is for students to have a range of positive role models who are able to have a positive influence. If just one young person looks at me and thinks “Well, if she can do it then so can I,” then I know I’m having an impact.

“I feel really privileged to work in the community in which I live and was raised. This recognition not only celebrates my work but also Bradford College’s outstanding contributions to transforming lives.”



Alina’s appointment is just one of Bradford College’s commitments to EDI. The College holds the Investors in Diversity standard and was the first ‘College of Sanctuary’ in West Yorkshire (an award that recognises the exceptional level of assistance provided to some of the most vulnerable learners seeking sanctuary in the city).



A spokesperson for the British Muslim Awards 2024 added,

“Over the last decade we’ve looked to honour and uplift the achievements of British Muslims […] By showcasing the achievements of these remarkable individuals and organisations, we hope to inspire future generations and encourage greater diversity and inclusivity across all aspects of society. The winners are true leaders who have inspired others, pushed boundaries, and achieved remarkable success in their respective fields.”